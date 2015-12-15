Covid-19 Impact on Solder Glass Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on Solder Glass market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on Solder Glass market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Solder glasses, also referred to as frit glasses, are special glasses with a particularly low softening point (below 550°C). They are used to join glass to other glasses, ceramics, or metals without thermally damaging the materials to be joined. To ensure stress-free sealing, the coefficient of thermal expansion (CTE) needs to be closely matched to the sealing partners.

The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Market stays in mature period with a clear concentration. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins. Manufacturers can take advantage of this situation by reinforcing their production units and supply-chains to avoid any delay in production turn-around-times (TAT) and supply-lead-times.

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Schott AG, Elan Technology, AGC, Nippon Electric Glass, Johnson Matthey, Corning, Fusite (Emerson), Mo-Sci Corporation, Shenzhen SAM, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Vitreous Solder Glasses

Devitrifying Solder Glasses

Composite Solder Glasses

Based on the Application:

Battery

Electronics and Semiconductors

Home Appliances

Others

