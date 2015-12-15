Covid-19 Impact on Solder Glass Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021
In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on Solder Glass market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on Solder Glass market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Solder glasses, also referred to as frit glasses, are special glasses with a particularly low softening point (below 550°C). They are used to join glass to other glasses, ceramics, or metals without thermally damaging the materials to be joined. To ensure stress-free sealing, the coefficient of thermal expansion (CTE) needs to be closely matched to the sealing partners.
The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Market stays in mature period with a clear concentration. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins. Manufacturers can take advantage of this situation by reinforcing their production units and supply-chains to avoid any delay in production turn-around-times (TAT) and supply-lead-times.
This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Solder Glass. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.
Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Solder Glass was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Solder Glass is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.
This report covers market size and forecasts of Solder Glass, including the following market information:
Global Solder Glass Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K sqm)
Global Solder Glass Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K sqm)
Global Solder Glass Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K sqm)
Global Solder Glass Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K sqm)
Key market players
Major competitors identified in this market include Schott AG, Elan Technology, AGC, Nippon Electric Glass, Johnson Matthey, Corning, Fusite (Emerson), Mo-Sci Corporation, Shenzhen SAM, etc.
Based on the Region:
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)
North America (US and Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)
Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)
Based on the Type:
Vitreous Solder Glasses
Devitrifying Solder Glasses
Composite Solder Glasses
Based on the Application:
Battery
Electronics and Semiconductors
Home Appliances
Others
