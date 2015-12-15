Global Copper Foil for PCB Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application

In this report, the Global Copper Foil for PCB market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Copper Foil for PCB market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Copper foil is a foil form of copper less than the thickness of 150µm and there are two types, a rolled copper foil and an electrolytic copper foil. Normally and a rolled copper foil is made by rolling and annealing electrolytic copper continuously and there is a restriction of the length.

Copper foil for PCB market has several key players, like Kingboard Holdings Limited, Nan Ya Plastics Corporation, Chang Chun Group and Mitsui Mining & Smelting, they take a market share 58.8% in Value in 2018. Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in Asia-Pacific.

In 2019, the global Copper Foil for PCB market size was US$ 3665.6 million and it is expected to reach US$ xx million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of xx% between 2020 and 2026.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Copper Foil for PCB market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Copper Foil for PCB industry.

The research report studies the Copper Foil for PCB market using different methodologies and analyzes to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information in the report. They have also used the same data to generate the current market scenario. This report is aimed at guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market.

Global Copper Foil for PCB market: Drivers and Restraints

This section covers the various factors driving the global Copper Foil for PCB market. To understand the growth of the market it is important to analyze the various drivers present the market. It provides data by revenue and volume of different regions and their respective manufacturers. This data will elaborate on the market share occupied by them, predict their revenue concerning strategies, and how they will grow in the future. After explaining the drivers, the report further evaluates the new opportunities and current trends in the market.

Market restraints are factors hampering market growth. Studying these factors is equally pivotal as they help a reader need understand the weaknesses of the market.

Global Copper Foil for PCB market: Segment Analysis

The global Copper Foil for PCB market is split into two segments, type, and application. The product type briefs on the various types of products available in the market. The report also provides data for each product type by revenue and sales for the forecast time period. It covers the price of each type of product. The other segment on the report, application, explains the various uses of the product and end-users. In the report, the researchers have also provided sales according to the consumption of the product.

Global Copper Foil for PCB market: Regional Analysis

The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. The report has specifically covered major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc. It includes revenue and volume analysis of each region and their respective countries for the forecast years. It also contains country-wise volume and revenue from the year 2015 to 2020. Additionally, it provides the reader with accurate data on volume sales according to the consumption for the same years.

Global Copper Foil for PCB market: Key Players

The report lists the major manufacturers in the regions and their respective market share on the basis of global revenue. It also explains their strategic moves in the past few years, investments in product innovation, and changes in leadership to stay ahead in the competition. This will give the reader an edge over others as a well-informed decision can be made looking at the holistic picture of the market.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

By Type

Electrolytic Copper Foil

Rolled Copper Foil

By Copper Thickness

Less than 10 um

11-30um

31-50um

More than 51um

By type，electrolytic copper foil is commonly used type, with about 91.72% market share in 2018.

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Single-sided Board

Double-sided & Multi-layer Board

Others

By application, double-sided & multi-layer board is the major segment, with market share of about 80% in 2018.

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides a list of all the key players in the Copper Foil for PCB market along with a detailed analysis of the strategies, which the companies are adopting. The strategies mainly include new product development, research, and development, and also provides revenue shares, company overview, and recent company developments to remain competitive in the market.

The Copper Foil for PCB key manufacturers in this market include:

Kingboard Holdings Limited

Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

Chang Chun Group

Mitsui Mining & Smelting

Tongling Nonferrous Metal Group

Furukawa Electric

Co-Tech

JX Nippon Mining & Metal

Jinbao Electronics

LYCT

Fukuda

Guangdong Chaohua Technology Co.,Ltd.

Hitachi Cable

Olin Brass

NUODE

Iljin Materials

Guangdong Jia Yuan Technology Shares Co., Ltd.

