Global Painting Masking Tape Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application

In this report, the Global Painting Masking Tape market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Painting Masking Tape market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Painting Masking Tape is a type of pressure-sensitive tape made of a thin and easy-to-tear paper, and an easily released pressure-sensitive adhesive. It is available in a variety of widths. It is used in painting, to mask off areas that should not be painted. The adhesive is the key element to its usefulness, as it allows the tape to be easily removed without leaving residue or damaging the surface to which it is applied. The tape is available in several strengths, rated on a 1–100 scale based on the strength of the adhesive. Most painting operations will require a tape in the 50 range. Household masking tape is made of an even weaker paper and lower-grade adhesive.

In the industry, 3M Company profits most in 2017 and recent years, while Nitto Denko Corp and Beiersdorf (Tesa) ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 13.27%, 10.12% and 3.58% in 2017.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

In 2019, the global Painting Masking Tape market size was US$ 2756.3 million and it is expected to reach US$ xx million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of xx% between 2020 and 2026.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Painting Masking Tape market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Painting Masking Tape industry.

Global Painting Masking Tape market: Drivers and Restraints

Global Painting Masking Tape market: Segment Analysis

Global Painting Masking Tape market: Regional Analysis

The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. The report has specifically covered major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc. It includes revenue and volume analysis of each region and their respective countries for the forecast years. It also contains country-wise volume and revenue from the year 2015 to 2020. Additionally, it provides the reader with accurate data on volume sales according to the consumption for the same years.

Global Painting Masking Tape market: Key Players

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Foam

Paper

Plastic

Others

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Automotive

Building and Construction

General Industrial

Aerospace

Others

Competitive Landscape:

The Painting Masking Tape key manufacturers in this market include:

3M Company

Nitto Denko Corp

Beiersdorf (Tesa)

Shurtape Technologies

Berry Global

Intertape Polymer Group

Scapa Group PLC

Saint-Gobain

Bolex

Advance Tapes

