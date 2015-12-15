Global Holographic Lamination Film Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application

In this report, the Global Holographic Lamination Film market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Holographic Lamination Film market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Holographic film is a very thin, flexible plastic film [Polyester (PET), Oriented Polypropylene (OPP) and Nylon (Bonyl)] which has been micro-embossed with patterns or even images. Patterns (such as checker plate or diamonds) or an image (such as a tiger) are created by way of an embossing process which can provide a remarkable 3-D effect and/or spectral (rainbow) coloring. The embossing process is akin to cutting tiny grooves into the films surface at various angles and in different shapes. These micro-embossed grooves cause the “diffraction” of normal white light into stunning spectral color. This phenomenon is not unlike the diffraction of white light into spectral colors through a crystal prism.

Holographic films can also be laminated to different types of materials. This combination is often used for brand-enhancing packaging applications. Holographic films can also be laminated to sealable films to make form, fill and seal roll stock packaging or premade flexible bags. It can be laminated to paper or card stock to make consumer packaging and specialty gift boxes and bags. Holographic nylon films can be extrusion coated with sealable polyethylene (PE) for manufacturing into metallic balloons. Holographic polyester films (PET) can also be coated with special adhesives to make holographic hot stamping foils for decorative application to paper or card stock.

The major producers in this industry are K Laser, Uflex Limited, Polinas and Kurz, whose revenue accounts for 15.68%, 3.59%, 2.37% and 7.89% respectively. In terms of regions, China’s regional income accounted for a relatively high 33.29% in 2019.

In 2019, the global Holographic Lamination Film market size was US$ 176.1 million and it is expected to reach US$ xx million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of xx% between 2020 and 2026.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Holographic Lamination Film market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Holographic Lamination Film industry.

The research report studies the Holographic Lamination Film market using different methodologies and analyzes to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information in the report. They have also used the same data to generate the current market scenario. This report is aimed at guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market.

Global Holographic Lamination Film market: Drivers and Restraints

This section covers the various factors driving the global Holographic Lamination Film market. To understand the growth of the market it is important to analyze the various drivers present the market. It provides data by revenue and volume of different regions and their respective manufacturers. This data will elaborate on the market share occupied by them, predict their revenue concerning strategies, and how they will grow in the future. After explaining the drivers, the report further evaluates the new opportunities and current trends in the market.

Market restraints are factors hampering market growth. Studying these factors is equally pivotal as they help a reader need understand the weaknesses of the market.

Global Holographic Lamination Film market: Segment Analysis

The global Holographic Lamination Film market is split into two segments, type, and application. The product type briefs on the various types of products available in the market. The report also provides data for each product type by revenue and sales for the forecast time period. It covers the price of each type of product. The other segment on the report, application, explains the various uses of the product and end-users. In the report, the researchers have also provided sales according to the consumption of the product.

Global Holographic Lamination Film market: Regional Analysis

The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. The report has specifically covered major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc. It includes revenue and volume analysis of each region and their respective countries for the forecast years. It also contains country-wise volume and revenue from the year 2015 to 2020. Additionally, it provides the reader with accurate data on volume sales according to the consumption for the same years.

Global Holographic Lamination Film market: Key Players

The report lists the major manufacturers in the regions and their respective market share on the basis of global revenue. It also explains their strategic moves in the past few years, investments in product innovation, and changes in leadership to stay ahead in the competition. This will give the reader an edge over others as a well-informed decision can be made looking at the holistic picture of the market.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Transparent Holographic Lamination Film

Metallised Holographic Lamination Film

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

FMCG and Personal Care

Food and Drink

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides a list of all the key players in the Holographic Lamination Film market along with a detailed analysis of the strategies, which the companies are adopting. The strategies mainly include new product development, research, and development, and also provides revenue shares, company overview, and recent company developments to remain competitive in the market.

The Holographic Lamination Film key manufacturers in this market include:

Light Logics

Cosmo Films Limited

K Laser

Uflex Limited

Polinas

Kurz

ITW

Everest Holovisions Limited

Holostik

Univacco

Spectratek

API

Hazen Paper

Integraf

Zhejiang Jinghua Laser

SVG Optronics

Jinjia Group

Shantou Wanshun

Shantou Dongfeng

AFC Hologram

WaveFront Technology (WFT)

