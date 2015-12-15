COVID-19 Impact on Global High Impact PolyStyrene (HIPS) for Opaque Rigid Medical Packaging Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Global High Impact PolyStyrene (HIPS) for Opaque Rigid Medical Packaging market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Global High Impact PolyStyrene (HIPS) for Opaque Rigid Medical Packaging market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

High impact polystyrene, or HIPS, is a versatile plastic resin used in the manufacture of numerous products. Easy to fabricate, this resilient material costs little to produce and offers applications in many industries. Its physical properties permit flexible machining and surface applications such as paints and adhesives. The material can be used as packaging filler, pressed into board, molded into products, or delivered on sheets or rolls. Its characteristic dimensional stability permits it to be employed in low strength construction and in its natural translucent form makes it suitable for food processing applications.

First, for industry structure analysis, the HIPS for opaque rigid medical packaging industry is fragmented, but still more concentrated compared with the whole HIPS industry. Europe is the biggest production base of HIPS for opaque rigid medical packaging, followed by USA. The market shares in emerging markets are not high, but in fast growth.

Second, for production, the global production HIPS for opaque rigid medical packaging has reached 120 K MT by the end of year 2014, with annual growth rate around 2~4% during the past years. Despite the market of rigid medical packaging industry has been mature for many years, the development of HIPS in medical and health care industries is promising.

Third, for the market, the global HIPS for opaque rigid medical packaging market is worth over $250 mn, according to our survey. Actually, the overcapacity in HIPS might not be a good news to the investors, but still, its high performance in hit resistance and acceptable price compared with engineering plastics makes it still promising in the future.

Fourth, for price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of HIPS for opaque rigid medical packaging producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers. The price of the major raw material PolyStyrene varies according to the crude oil price. This year, as the downturn of global crude oil industry, the HIPS price would keep decreasing for at least the following 5 years.

Fifth, for trade analysis, the import and export business of HIPS for opaque rigid medical packaging is frequent, with EU, USA and the leading exporter. The import business in Asia countries are frequent and local demand cannot be met with the production.

Sixth, for forecast, the global HIPS for opaque rigid medical packaging industry would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 1~3%, and a little higher speed in China. We tend to believe this industry now is now in fast development, and the demand increasing degree will show a smooth curve.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the High Impact PolyStyrene (HIPS) for Opaque Rigid Medical Packaging 3900 market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the High Impact PolyStyrene (HIPS) for Opaque Rigid Medical Packaging 3900 industry.

Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the High Impact PolyStyrene (HIPS) for Opaque Rigid Medical Packaging 3900 YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a xx% in 2020 and the revenue will be xx in 2020 from US$ 171.2 million in 2019. The market size of High Impact PolyStyrene (HIPS) for Opaque Rigid Medical Packaging 3900 will reach xx in 2026, with a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2026.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global High Impact PolyStyrene (HIPS) for Opaque Rigid Medical Packaging market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global High Impact PolyStyrene (HIPS) for Opaque Rigid Medical Packaging market in terms of both revenue and volume.

Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global High Impact PolyStyrene (HIPS) for Opaque Rigid Medical Packaging market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. For this version of the report, the segmental analysis focuses on sales (volume), revenue and forecast by each application segment in terms of sales and revenue and forecast by each type segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Sales and Pricing Analyses

Readers are provided with deeper sales analysis and pricing analysis for the global High Impact PolyStyrene (HIPS) for Opaque Rigid Medical Packaging market. As part of sales analysis, the report offers accurate statistics and figures for sales and revenue by region, by each type segment for the period 2015-2026.

In the pricing analysis section of the report, readers are provided with validated statistics and figures for the price by players and price by region for the period 2015-2020 and price by each type segment for the period 2015-2020.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global High Impact PolyStyrene (HIPS) for Opaque Rigid Medical Packaging market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by each application segment in terms of sales for the period 2015-2026.

Competition Analysis

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global High Impact PolyStyrene (HIPS) for Opaque Rigid Medical Packaging market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on sales by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global High Impact PolyStyrene (HIPS) for Opaque Rigid Medical Packaging market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global High Impact PolyStyrene (HIPS) for Opaque Rigid Medical Packaging market.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Styrolution

Total Petrochemicals

Trinseo

Versalis

SABIC

KKPC

PS Japan

CHIMEI

King Plastic Corporation

Hong Kong Petrochemical

Formosa

LG Chem

Total(China)

Zhengjiang CHIMEI

Formosa Plastics (Ningbo)

Astor Chemical Industrial

High Impact PolyStyrene (HIPS) for Opaque Rigid Medical Packaging Breakdown Data by Type

Extrusion molding

Injection molding

Other

High Impact PolyStyrene (HIPS) for Opaque Rigid Medical Packaging Breakdown Data by Application

Work-in-progress trays

Thermoformed pharmaceutical packaging

Packaging for economical medical devices

Other

