COVID-19 Impact on Global Hydrofluoric Acid Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

Hydrofluoric acid is a solution of hydrogen fluoride (HF) in water. It is a colourless solution that is highly corrosive, capable of dissolving many materials, especially oxides. Electronic grade hydrofluoric acid is divided into EL, UP, UPS, UPSS.

Currently, a few companies in the world can produce Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid product, especially high-grade products. They mainly concentrated in China, Taiwan and Japan. The main market players are Stella Chemifa Corp, FDAC, and Zhejiang Kaiheng Electronic Materials etc. In the past five years, the sales volume of Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid increased to from 176 K MT in 2012 to 252 K MT in 2016, with an average growth rate of 9.41%.

In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is fast relatively. China is still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced downstream industries and rapid development of economy. However, the demand in China is mainly concentrated in the field of EL grade.

Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid can be classified as four types according to the purity, include UP Grade, UP-S Grade, UP-SS Grade and EL Grade. It can be widely used in many industries. Survey results showed that 61% of the Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid market is integrated circuit industry, 17% is used in monitor panel industry. The downstream market demand is from Monitor Panel field.

The major raw material for Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid is AHF. In the global market, supply of raw materials is full. Initial materials fluorite mainly concentrated in China, Mongolia, South Africa and Mexico. In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in those areas. China has a long history and unshakable status in this industry. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid industry. The price changes in 2017 are mainly due to the sharp rise in the price of fluorite.

Study Group believes that the development potential of this industry has a huge space, especially in the case of the development of downstream products with high added value is developed fast.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Hydrofluoric Acid 3900 market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Hydrofluoric Acid 3900 industry.

Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the Hydrofluoric Acid 3900 YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a xx% in 2020 and the revenue will be xx in 2020 from US$ 830.6 million in 2019. The market size of Hydrofluoric Acid 3900 will reach xx in 2026, with a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2026.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Hydrofluoric Acid market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Hydrofluoric Acid market in terms of both revenue and volume.

Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Hydrofluoric Acid market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. For this version of the report, the segmental analysis focuses on sales (volume), revenue and forecast by each application segment in terms of sales and revenue and forecast by each type segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Sales and Pricing Analyses

Readers are provided with deeper sales analysis and pricing analysis for the global Hydrofluoric Acid market. As part of sales analysis, the report offers accurate statistics and figures for sales and revenue by region, by each type segment for the period 2015-2026.

In the pricing analysis section of the report, readers are provided with validated statistics and figures for the price by players and price by region for the period 2015-2020 and price by each type segment for the period 2015-2020.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global Hydrofluoric Acid market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by each application segment in terms of sales for the period 2015-2026.

Competition Analysis

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Hydrofluoric Acid market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on sales by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Hydrofluoric Acid market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Hydrofluoric Acid market.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Stella Chemifa Corp

FDAC

Honeywell

Solvay(Zhejiang Lansol)

Morita

Sunlit Chemical

Zhejiang Kaiheng Electronic Materials

Do-Fluoride Chemicals

Suzhou Crystal Clear Chemical

Jiangyin Jianghua Microelectronics Materials

Shaowu Fluoride

Shaowu Huaxin

Yingpeng Group

Sanmei

Hydrofluoric Acid Breakdown Data by Type

UP Grade

UP-S Grade

UP-SS Grade

EL Grade

Hydrofluoric Acid Breakdown Data by Application

Integrated Circuit

Solar Energy

Glass Product

Monitor Panel

Other

