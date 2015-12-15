COVID-19 Impact on Global Lithium Nickel Cobalt Manganese Oxide Market Insights, Forecast to 2026
In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Global Lithium Nickel Cobalt Manganese Oxide market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Global Lithium Nickel Cobalt Manganese Oxide market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Lithium nickel cobalt manganese Oxide short form: NMC (NCM, CMN, CNM, MNC, MCN similar with different metal combinations) is kind of anode materials, which is mainly used to manufacture energy cells or power cells. This materials combines the lithium cobalt oxide is known for its high specific energy but poor stability; lithium manganese oxide has the benefit of forming a spinel structure to achieve low internal resistance but offers a low specific energy. Lithium nickel cobalt manganese oxide combining the metals enhances each other strengths.
Lithium nickel cobalt manganese oxide is a major cathode material of lithium battery, and it accounts for about 45% market share of cathode material of lithium battery in the world. It combines advantage of lithium manganese oxide, lithium nickel oxide, lithium cobalt oxide, such as security, high power capacity, stability, etc.
Global demand of lithium nickel cobalt manganese oxide will increase to 75610 MT in 2015 from 21031 MT in 2010. It is estimated that supported by downstream industries, global demand of lithium nickel cobalt manganese oxide demand will keep increasing with an average growth rate of 29.53% in the coming five years. In addition, similar with that of globe, the demand of lithium nickel cobalt manganese oxide in China will increase from 5303 MT in 2010 to 27997 MT in 2015, accompanied with an average demand growth of 40.19% in the coming five years.
China, Japan and Korea, accounting for 87.5% production share in 2014, are three main producing countries which dominant not only lithium nickel cobalt manganese oxide, but also cathode material, even lithium battery. Umicore, NICHIA CORPORATION, L&F, Shanshan Advanced Materials are the main lithium nickel cobalt manganese oxide manufacturers in the world.
Lithium nickel cobalt manganese oxide produced battery materials for small mobile devices at first. With the Promoting the development and using of new energy by countries, battery materias for EV of Large-scale LIB grows quickly in recent years, and will be the main development tendency.
Compared with foreign giants, lithium nickel cobalt manganese oxide produced by Chinese manufacturers still has a certain gap. Chinese lithium nickel cobalt manganese oxide manufacturers are dedicated to improving their technology and narrowing down the performance gap with foreign giants.
We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of lithium nickel cobalt manganese oxide. As for product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will continue in the next few years, as competition intensifies. Similarly, there will be fluctuations in gross margin.
Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Lithium Nickel Cobalt Manganese Oxide 3900 market in 2020.
COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.
The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.
This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Lithium Nickel Cobalt Manganese Oxide 3900 industry.
Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the Lithium Nickel Cobalt Manganese Oxide 3900 YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a xx% in 2020 and the revenue will be xx in 2020 from US$ 1635.6 million in 2019. The market size of Lithium Nickel Cobalt Manganese Oxide 3900 will reach xx in 2026, with a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2026.
With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Lithium Nickel Cobalt Manganese Oxide market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Lithium Nickel Cobalt Manganese Oxide market in terms of both revenue and volume.
Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Lithium Nickel Cobalt Manganese Oxide market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. For this version of the report, the segmental analysis focuses on sales (volume), revenue and forecast by each application segment in terms of sales and revenue and forecast by each type segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Sales and Pricing Analyses
Readers are provided with deeper sales analysis and pricing analysis for the global Lithium Nickel Cobalt Manganese Oxide market. As part of sales analysis, the report offers accurate statistics and figures for sales and revenue by region, by each type segment for the period 2015-2026.
In the pricing analysis section of the report, readers are provided with validated statistics and figures for the price by players and price by region for the period 2015-2020 and price by each type segment for the period 2015-2020.
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global Lithium Nickel Cobalt Manganese Oxide market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by each application segment in terms of sales for the period 2015-2026.
Competition Analysis
In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Lithium Nickel Cobalt Manganese Oxide market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on sales by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.
On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Lithium Nickel Cobalt Manganese Oxide market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Lithium Nickel Cobalt Manganese Oxide market.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Umicore
NICHIA CORPORATION
Tanaka Chemical
L&F
3M
TODA KOGYO CORP
BASF
AGC SEIMI CHEMICA
Shanshan Advanced Materials
Jinhe New materials
CEC
Xiamen Tungsten
Tianli
Easpring Material Technology
Kelong NewEnergy
Tianjiao Technology
Changyuan Lico
STL
Lithium Nickel Cobalt Manganese Oxide Breakdown Data by Type
NMC111
NMC532
NMC442
Others
Lithium Nickel Cobalt Manganese Oxide Breakdown Data by Application
Notebook
Tablet PC
Portable power
Electric tool
Electric bicycle
Others
