COVID-19 Impact on Global Fishmeal Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

Fishmeal is an excellent high protein feed ingredient. It is a brown powder or cake has been obtained by removing most of the water and some or all of the oil from fish or fish waste. It is an excellent source of protein, lipids (oils), minerals, and vitamins. It is used primarily in diets for aquaculture systems, domestic animals, sometimes used as a high-quality organic fertilizer.

Currently, the world’s largest fishmeal manufacturing area is still in Peru, but in recent years, Peru’s fishmeal production dropped significantly, resulting in a tight supply market in recent years. But also led to the global fish meal prices up. By the end of 2014, the world’s fish meal price is about 1545USD / MT. But with the 2015 production rose in Peru area will alleviate this condition. There will be price decline too.

2. The world’s largest consumer market in China and Asia, which along with China regional economic development, rising demand for fish meal, so China needs to import a large amount of fish each year, according to Chinese customs data show that in 2014 China imported a total of fishmeal 1340K MT of which about 80% comes from Peru. Thus Peruvian fishmeal production is largely affected China’s fish market.

Although China is the world’s largest fish consumer market, but production in China has been low, but serious excess capacity, mainly because fisheries in China surrounding seas is far from ideal status, thus leading to the operating rate in China on the serious shortage of fish meal production.

At present, China manufacturing technology still has a great lack of high-end fish meal, which is a Chinese big problem to development factors.

The next few years, if not encountered intense natural disasters, the global fish market does not appear large fluctuations , China’s self-sufficiency rate will continue to increase.

Although the market is not clear in the coming years, but due to the profit in fishmeal industry is pretty good, while the global demand is relatively stable, the group is optimistic about this industry.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Fishmeal 3900 market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Fishmeal 3900 industry.

Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the Fishmeal 3900 YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a xx% in 2020 and the revenue will be xx in 2020 from US$ 6228.9 million in 2019. The market size of Fishmeal 3900 will reach xx in 2026, with a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2026.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Fishmeal market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Fishmeal market in terms of both revenue and volume.

Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Fishmeal market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. For this version of the report, the segmental analysis focuses on sales (volume), revenue and forecast by each application segment in terms of sales and revenue and forecast by each type segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Sales and Pricing Analyses

Readers are provided with deeper sales analysis and pricing analysis for the global Fishmeal market. As part of sales analysis, the report offers accurate statistics and figures for sales and revenue by region, by each type segment for the period 2015-2026.

In the pricing analysis section of the report, readers are provided with validated statistics and figures for the price by players and price by region for the period 2015-2020 and price by each type segment for the period 2015-2020.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global Fishmeal market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by each application segment in terms of sales for the period 2015-2026.

Competition Analysis

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Fishmeal market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on sales by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Fishmeal market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Fishmeal market.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

TASA

Diamante

Austevoll Seafood ASA

COPEINCA

Corpesca SA

Omega Protein

Coomarpes

KT Group

Cermaq

FF Skagen

Austral

Kodiak Fishmeal

Havsbrun

Hayduk

Exalmar

Strel Nikova

Nissui

Iceland Pelagic

Daybrook

Rongcheng Blue Ocean Marine Bio

Hisheng Feeds

Chishan Group

Dalian Longyuan Fishmeal

Fengyu Halobios

Hainan Fish oil&fish meal

Fishmeal Breakdown Data by Type

Steam dried(SD)

Flame dried(FD)

Fishmeal Breakdown Data by Application

Aquaculture feed

Poultry feed

Pig feed

Pet food

