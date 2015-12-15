COVID-19 Impact on Global Monosodium Glutamate (MSG) Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Global Monosodium Glutamate (MSG) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Global Monosodium Glutamate (MSG) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Monosodium Glutamate (MSG), is sodium salt of the common amino acid glutamic acid. MSG is found in tomatoes, Parmesan cheese, potatoes, mushrooms, and other vegetables and fruits, which is produced in laboratory by the fermentation of some carbohydrate based products like molasses.

First, World MSG capacity has rapidly expanded in recent years. World production and consumption of MSG have also recently increased significantly. The primary worldwide use of MSG is as a flavor enhancer in food. MSG functions as a basic flavor, referred to as umami in Japan. Virtually all MSG is consumed in the production of foods. A negligible amount of MSG is used in animal feeds. The recent rapid increases in world production and consumption of MSG are related to rapid increases in Chinese production and consumption. MSG capacity is largely concentrated in Asia, where feed stocks and labor are abundant and inexpensive and where demand is highest. Asian production accounted for more than 90% of world MSG production now.

Second, many companies have several plants, usually close to aimed consumption market. There are international companies set up factories in China too, such as Ajinomoto.

Third, all manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. These two years, some Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the world’s leading technology too.

Fourth, the import and export percent of this industry is not high. And many international manufactures expand their business through building factories or investments.

Fifth, company mergers and acquisitions, and inter-companies cooperation have occurred for development and growth. As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, the developed areas’ company prefers investing to underdevelopment regions these years.

Sixth, this industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it’s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders’ prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of Monosodium Glutamate (MSG) will increase.

Seventh, we tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Monosodium Glutamate (MSG) 3900 market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Monosodium Glutamate (MSG) 3900 industry.

Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the Monosodium Glutamate (MSG) 3900 YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a xx% in 2020 and the revenue will be xx in 2020 from US$ xx million in 2019. The market size of Monosodium Glutamate (MSG) 3900 will reach xx in 2026, with a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2026.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Monosodium Glutamate (MSG) market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Monosodium Glutamate (MSG) market in terms of both revenue and volume.

Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Monosodium Glutamate (MSG) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. For this version of the report, the segmental analysis focuses on sales (volume), revenue and forecast by each application segment in terms of sales and revenue and forecast by each type segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Sales and Pricing Analyses

Readers are provided with deeper sales analysis and pricing analysis for the global Monosodium Glutamate (MSG) market. As part of sales analysis, the report offers accurate statistics and figures for sales and revenue by region, by each type segment for the period 2015-2026.

In the pricing analysis section of the report, readers are provided with validated statistics and figures for the price by players and price by region for the period 2015-2020 and price by each type segment for the period 2015-2020.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global Monosodium Glutamate (MSG) market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by each application segment in terms of sales for the period 2015-2026.

Competition Analysis

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Monosodium Glutamate (MSG) market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on sales by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Monosodium Glutamate (MSG) market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Monosodium Glutamate (MSG) market.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Fufeng Group Company

Meihua Biological Technology

Ningxia EPPEN Company

Henan Lotus Gourmet Powder

Shandong Qilu Group Company

Shandong Xinle Bioengineering

Fujian Wuyi MSG Company

Ajinomoto Group Company

Great American Spice Company

McCormick & Company

Monosodium Glutamate (MSG) Breakdown Data by Type

Monosodium Glutamate

Salted Monosodium Glutamate

Special Monosodium Glutamate

Monosodium Glutamate (MSG) Breakdown Data by Application

food Manufacturing

Catering

Family

