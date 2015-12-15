COVID-19 Impact on Global R410A Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Global R410A market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Global R410A market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

R410A, comprising R-32 and R-125, is the leading HFC refrigerant for replacing R-22 in positive displacement residential and light commercial air-conditioning and heat pump systems. It has higher cooling capacity and significantly higher pressure than R-22 and should be used only in systems specifically designed for R-410A.

R410A is a zeotropic HFC blend of R125 and R32. R410A is a popular product for commercial and residential air conditioning systems as an alternative to R22. At present, the major manufacturers of R410A are concentrated in Chemours (DuPont), Honeywell, Mexichem, Arkema, The Linde Group, Juhua Group, Dongyue Federation, Meilan, etc. Honeywell is the world leader, holding 12.57% production market share in 2016. And most all of manufacturers provide raw material of R32 and R125 by themselves.

In global market, the production of R410A increases from 193.09 K MT in 2012 to 238.29 K MT in 2016, at a CAGR of 5.4%. In 2016, the global R410A market is led by China, capturing about 45.63% of global R410A production. North America is the second-largest region-wise market with 30.48% global production share.

In application, R410A downstream is wide and recently R410A has acquired increasing significance in various fields of air-conditioning and others. R410A is the leading HFC refrigerant for replacing R-22 in positive displacement residential and light commercial air-conditioning and heat pump systems. In 2016 residential air-conditioning hold about 63.54% of global share.

The US Department of Commerce has called for anti-dumping duties of up to 210% on imports of certain HFC refrigerants from China. The amount of R410A exports to the United States is affected in 2016.

5. The price of R410A is volatile in last few years. The price decrease from 2012, but it started climbing after 2017, especially in China. The price will increase 6242 USD/MT in2017. As can be seen, the HFC blended refrigerant market is at present in a very volatile and uncertain position.

6. In the future, global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, R410A production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2022 the production of R410A is estimated to be 292 K MT.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the R410A 3900 market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the R410A 3900 industry.

Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the R410A 3900 YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a xx% in 2020 and the revenue will be xx in 2020 from US$ 1623.2 million in 2019. The market size of R410A 3900 will reach xx in 2026, with a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2026.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global R410A market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global R410A market in terms of both revenue and volume.

Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global R410A market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. For this version of the report, the segmental analysis focuses on sales (volume), revenue and forecast by each application segment in terms of sales and revenue and forecast by each type segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Sales and Pricing Analyses

Readers are provided with deeper sales analysis and pricing analysis for the global R410A market. As part of sales analysis, the report offers accurate statistics and figures for sales and revenue by region, by each type segment for the period 2015-2026.

In the pricing analysis section of the report, readers are provided with validated statistics and figures for the price by players and price by region for the period 2015-2020 and price by each type segment for the period 2015-2020.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global R410A market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by each application segment in terms of sales for the period 2015-2026.

Competition Analysis

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global R410A market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on sales by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global R410A market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global R410A market.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Chemours Company

Honeywell

Mexichem

Arkema

The Linde Group

Juhua Group

Dongyue Federation

Meilan

Huaan New Material

Sinochem

Limin Chemicals

Bailian Chemical

SINOLOONG

FEY YUAN CHEMICAL

Gemeifu Chemical Industry

Xilong Group

Sanmei

R410A Breakdown Data by Type

Qualified Grade

Excellent Grade

R410A Breakdown Data by Application

Industrial & Commercial Air Conditioning

Residential Air Conditioning

Others

