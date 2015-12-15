COVID-19 Impact on Global Metal Working Fluids Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Global Metal Working Fluids market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Global Metal Working Fluids market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Metalworking fluids (MWFs) are used to reduce heat and friction and to remove metal particles in industrial machining and grinding operations. There are numerous formulations, ranging from Removal fluids (such as petroleum oils) to water-based fluids, which include Treating fluids and semisynthetic/Protecting fluids. MWFs may be complex mixtures of oils, emulsifiers, anti-weld agents, corrosion inhibitors, extreme pressure additives, buffers (alkaline reserve), biocides, and other additives. In use, the fluid complexity is compounded by contamination with substances from the manufacturing process (such as tramp oils, hydraulic fluids, and particulate matter from grinding and machining operations).

In the last several years, global market of metal working fluids developed steadily, with an average growth rate of 2.3%. In 2016, global revenue of Metal Working Fluids is nearly 8301 M USD; the actual sales volume is about 2671 K MT.

The global average price of metal working fluids is in the decreasing trend, from 3250 USD/ MT in 2012 to 3108 USD/MT in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of metal working fluids includes removal fluids, treating fluids, Metal Forming Fluids and protecting fluids. The proportion of removal fluids in 2016 is about 50.20%, and the proportion of metal treating fluids in 2016 is about 29.26%.

Metal working fluids are application in automotive, general and other industry. The most proportion of metal working fluids is used in general industry stood at 51.21% in 2016, compare to 34.81% in automotive industry.

Asia Pacific is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 41.04% in 2016. North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 26.88%. United States market was USD 2.03 billion in 2016 and is expected to witness significant rise on account of high consumption of the product in the automobile sector in the U.S. Robust manufacturing base of automobile industry coupled with growing demand in Germany, and Russia is expected to augment demand in Europe over the forecast period.

Market competition is intense. With the development of society and the changing of consumer demand, the metal working fluids industry will be more and more popular in the future.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Metal Working Fluids 3900 market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Metal Working Fluids 3900 industry.

Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the Metal Working Fluids 3900 YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a xx% in 2020 and the revenue will be xx in 2020 from US$ 2861.7 million in 2019. The market size of Metal Working Fluids 3900 will reach xx in 2026, with a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2026.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Metal Working Fluids market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Metal Working Fluids market in terms of both revenue and volume.

Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Metal Working Fluids market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. For this version of the report, the segmental analysis focuses on sales (volume), revenue and forecast by each application segment in terms of sales and revenue and forecast by each type segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Sales and Pricing Analyses

Readers are provided with deeper sales analysis and pricing analysis for the global Metal Working Fluids market. As part of sales analysis, the report offers accurate statistics and figures for sales and revenue by region, by each type segment for the period 2015-2026.

In the pricing analysis section of the report, readers are provided with validated statistics and figures for the price by players and price by region for the period 2015-2020 and price by each type segment for the period 2015-2020.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global Metal Working Fluids market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by each application segment in terms of sales for the period 2015-2026.

Competition Analysis

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Metal Working Fluids market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on sales by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Metal Working Fluids market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Metal Working Fluids market.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Houghton

BP

Quaker

FUCHS

Yushiro Chemical

ExxonMobil, Henkel

Chevron

Blaser

PETROFER

Master Chemical

Buhmwoo Chemical

JX MOE

DowDuPont

Francool

Talent

Sinopec

Oemeta

Milacron

Amer

Peisun

Boer technology

Metal Working Fluids Breakdown Data by Type

Metal Removal Fluids

Metal Treating Fluids

Metal Forming Fluids

Metal Protecting Fluids

Metal Working Fluids Breakdown Data by Application

Automotive Industry

General Industry

Others

