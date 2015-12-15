COVID-19 Impact on Global Book Paper Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Global Book Paper market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Global Book Paper market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A book paper (or publishing paper) is a paper that is designed for the publication of printed books, magazines and so on. Traditionally, book papers are off-white or low-white papers (easier to read), are opaque to minimise the show-through of text from one side of the page to the other, and are (usually) made to tighter caliper or thickness specifications, particularly for case-bound books. Typically, books papers are light-weight papers 60 to 90 g/m² and often specified by their caliper/substance ratios (volume basis). For example, a bulky 80 g/m² paper may have a caliper of 120 micrometres (0.12 mm) which would be Volume 15 (120×10/80), whereas a low bulk 80 g/m² may have a caliper of 88 micrometres, giving a volume 11. This volume basis then allows the calculation of a book’s PPI (printed pages per inch), which is an important factor for the design of book jackets and the binding of the finished book.

The market for Book Paper is highly fragmented with players such as International Paper, UPM-Kymmene, Asia Pulp and Paper, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget, Stora Enso, Oji Paper, Nippon Paper Group, Norske Skog, Nine Dragons Paper, Chenming Paper, Sun Paper Group, Huatai Paper, Glatfelter, Shandong Tranlin, Dahe Paper, Guangzhou Paper, Xinya Paper Group and so on.

The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with occasionally acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Market stays in mature period with a clear concentration. There hardly to have obvious technology breakthrough except deeper system function integration. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins.

Manufacturers can take advantage of this situation by reinforcing their production units and supply-chains to avoid any delay in production turn-around-times (TAT) and supply-lead-times.

Price in US and EU is much higher than that of China and other developing countries due to their high quality and powerful functionalities. Developing countries such as China and India is more likely to attract more investment opportunity for their potential demand.

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to be the key market over the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for Book Paper in countries such as China, India, and Japan. The availability of low-cost Book Paper from regional manufacturers is impacting the growth of the market positively. Additionally, the availability of affordable Book Paper manufactured byte leading players in order to remain competitive has also bolstered the market growth in this region.

Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not limited to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and (v) Transitions’ unfair methods of competition.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Book Paper 3900 market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Book Paper 3900 industry.

Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the Book Paper 3900 YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a xx% in 2020 and the revenue will be xx in 2020 from US$ 69030 million in 2019. The market size of Book Paper 3900 will reach xx in 2026, with a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2026.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Book Paper market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Book Paper market in terms of both revenue and volume.

Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Book Paper market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. For this version of the report, the segmental analysis focuses on sales (volume), revenue and forecast by each application segment in terms of sales and revenue and forecast by each type segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Sales and Pricing Analyses

Readers are provided with deeper sales analysis and pricing analysis for the global Book Paper market. As part of sales analysis, the report offers accurate statistics and figures for sales and revenue by region, by each type segment for the period 2015-2026.

In the pricing analysis section of the report, readers are provided with validated statistics and figures for the price by players and price by region for the period 2015-2020 and price by each type segment for the period 2015-2020.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global Book Paper market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by each application segment in terms of sales for the period 2015-2026.

Competition Analysis

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Book Paper market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on sales by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Book Paper market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Book Paper market.

Book Paper Breakdown Data by Type

Uncoated Offset Paper

Coated Paper

Others

Book Paper Breakdown Data by Application

Printing Books

Magazines

Advertising Matter

Others

