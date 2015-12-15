COVID-19 Impact on Shelf Life Testing Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Shelf Life Testing market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Shelf Life Testing market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Shelf life is a product of physical, microbiological and chemical processes, triggered by any one of a multitude of contributing factors. Product characteristics, including the quality and consistency of ingredients, the moisture content and acidity levels, all play a part, as do external factors like storage, transport and packaging materials.

The major strategy being adopted by major food and beverage manufacturers is to provide transparent information about the consequences of not using the product within a limited time which is making the shelf life testing services popular amid the consumers and the major companies.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Shelf Life Testing. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Shelf Life Testing was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Shelf Life Testing is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Shelf Life Testing, including the following market information:

Global Shelf Life Testing Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Shelf Life Testing Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Shelf Life Testing Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Shelf Life Testing Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include AgriFood Technology, ALS Limited, AsureQuality, Eurofins, SGS SA, Bureau Veritas, Intertek, RJ Hill Laboratories, SCS Global, Merieux, Microchem Lab Services (PTY), Premier Analytical Services, Symbio Laboratories, TV Nord Group, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Real Time

Accelerated

Based on the Application:

Pet Food

Dietary Supplements

Animal Feed

Human Food

