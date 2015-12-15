COVID-19 Impact on Beverage Stabilizers Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Beverage Stabilizers market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Beverage Stabilizers market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A stabiliser is an additive to food which helps to preserve its structure. Typical uses include preventing oil , water emulsions from separating in products such as salad dressing; preventing ice crystals from forming in frozen food such as ice cream; and preventing fruit from settling in products such as jam, yoghurt and jellys.

The key drivers for the market’s growth are the rise in beverage consumption, the multi-functionality of beverage stabilizers, and the increase in the use of natural ingredients in foods due to increasing consumer awareness about healthy diets. However, adherence to international quality standards and regulations for beverage additives such as stabilizers and the fluctuation of raw material prices act as restraints for the market’s growth. Innovation in technology and emerging applications using customized stabilizer blends are significant growth opportunities for the market.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Beverage Stabilizers. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Beverage Stabilizers was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Beverage Stabilizers is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Beverage Stabilizers, including the following market information:

Global Beverage Stabilizers Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Beverage Stabilizers Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Beverage Stabilizers Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Beverage Stabilizers Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Cargill, Tate & Lyle, DowDuPont, Kerry Group, Ashland, Palsgaard, Chemelco International, Advanced Food Systems, Glanbia Nutritionals, Nexira, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Xanthan Gum

Carboxymethyl Cellulose

Carrageenan

Gum Arabic

Others

Based on the Application:

Fruit Drinks

Soft Drinks

Dairy Products

Alcoholic Beverages

Others

