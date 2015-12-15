COVID-19 Impact on Fiberglass Roving Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Fiberglass Roving market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Fiberglass Roving market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A Fiberglass Roving roving is a type of fabric material consisting of glass fibers that are woven in a specific pattern for the purpose of providing high strength when used to reinforce a coating or other composite system.

The demand for fiberglass roving is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period owing to its widespread use in end-use industries such as automotive & transportation, wind energy, and electrical & electronics.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Fiberglass Roving. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Fiberglass Roving was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Fiberglass Roving is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Fiberglass Roving, including the following market information:

Global Fiberglass Roving Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Fiberglass Roving Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Fiberglass Roving Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Fiberglass Roving Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Owens Corning (US), Jushi Group, (China), Johns Manville Corporation (US), Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation (China), etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Single-end Roving

Multi-end Roving

Chopped Roving

Based on the Application:

Transportation

Electrical & Electronics

Construction

Marine

Aerospace

Other

