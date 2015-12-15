COVID-19 Impact on Specialty Oleochemicals Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Specialty Oleochemicals market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Specialty Oleochemicals market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Oleochemicals are produced from animal and plant fats. These feedstocks are renewable and safe for the environment. Thus, oleochemicals are gaining prominence over their petroleum-based counterparts. They have the same functions as petroleum-based chemicals, but advantageous in terms of biodegradability. Specialty oleochemicals are used for specific applications in various industries including cosmetics, industrial, paints and coatings, food processing, polymers, plastics, additives, and others. For instance, glycerides and fatty acids are used mainly in paints and coatings.

Specialty esters are extensively used in various end-user industries such as food packaging, medical devices, construction, automotive, paints and coatings, and ink for various applications such as plasticizers, lubricants, and coalescing agents. The specialty ester segment will continue to grow during the projected period due to the rising demand for specialty esters in end-user industries that highly require materials for bonding, coatings, and additives.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Specialty Oleochemicals. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Specialty Oleochemicals was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Specialty Oleochemicals is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Specialty Oleochemicals, including the following market information:

Global Specialty Oleochemicals Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Specialty Oleochemicals Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Specialty Oleochemicals Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Specialty Oleochemicals Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include BASF, Evonik Industries, OLEON, P&G Chemicals, Lipo Chemicals, Vantage Specialty Chemicals, Emery Oleochemicals, Wilmar International, Cargill, TerraVia Holdings, Kao Chemicals, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Fatty Acid Methyl Esters

Fatty Amines

Alkoxylates

Glycerol Esters

Specialty Esters

Other

Based on the Application:

Polymers and Plastics Additives

Textiles

Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

Consumers Goods

Food Processing

Paints and Ink

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Other

