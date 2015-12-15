COVID-19 Impact on Elastomeric Membrane Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Elastomeric Membrane market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Elastomeric Membrane market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

On the basis of type, the elastomeric membrane market has been segmented into sheet and liquid applied elastomeric membrane. The market for sheet membrane type of elastomeric membrane is the largest due to its superior performance and increasing demand for flat roofs in non-residential buildings. Sheet membranes such as TPO and EPDM are widely used in the enhancement of energy efficiency of buildings. High demand for green roofing in green buildings is expected to trigger the use of sheet membranes. The liquid applied membrane is the fastest-growing type owing to its seamless installation, convenience associated with its use, and availability of less expensive grade products as compared to sheet membranes.

On the basis of application, the elastomeric membrane market has been segmented into roofs & walls, underground construction, wet areas, and other applications. Roofs & walls is the largest as well as the fastest-growing application in the elastomeric membrane market. High expenditure on non-residential projects involving, commercial, institutional, and office buildings is expected to drive the growth of elastomeric membrane market in flat roofs.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Elastomeric Membrane. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Elastomeric Membrane was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Elastomeric Membrane is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Elastomeric Membrane, including the following market information:

Global Elastomeric Membrane Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Elastomeric Membrane Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Elastomeric Membrane Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Elastomeric Membrane Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Standard Industries Inc., SikA, Firestone Building Products Company, Carlisle Companies Inc., Soprema Group, BASF Se, GCP Applied Technologies Inc., Johns Manville, Kemper System, Saint-Gobain, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Sheet

Liquid Applied

Based on the Application:

Roofs & Walls

Underground Construction

Wet Areas

Others

