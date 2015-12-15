COVID-19 Impact on Solvents Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Solvents market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Solvents market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A solvent is a substance capable of dissolving a solute which can be in a solid, liquid, or gaseous state to form a solution. Solvents are chemicals that melt, suspend, or extract other materials. Solvents can be of two types: Organic that contains carbon, and inorganic that does not contain carbon. Oxygenated, hydrocarbons, and halogenated are the common types of organic solvents.

During 2017, the paints and coatings segment accounted for the major shares of this market. Solvents help in dissolving and dispersing certain components in the formulation of paints such as pigments and resins which helps in maintaining the consistency of paints for applications. The ability of solvents to make paints more durable, decorative, and glossy in both indoor and outdoor applications will contribute to the growth of this market segment in the coming years.

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include BASF, Dow Chemical, Ashland, ExxonMobil, Huntsman, Arkema, LyondellBasell, BP, INEOS, Honeywell International, Solvay, Eastma Chemical, Chevron Phillips Chemical, Celanese, Top Solvent, BioAmber, Flotek Industries, Invista, Monument Chemical, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Green and Bio-Based Solvents

Conventional Solvents

Based on the Application:

Paints and Coatings

Pharmaceuticals

Printing Inks

Adhesives

Cleaning Products

Other

