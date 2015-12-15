COVID-19 Impact on Sulfate Turpentine Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Sulfate Turpentine market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Sulfate Turpentine market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

sulfate turpentine is extracted during kraft wood pulping process which is further sold as a commodity. The procedure separates cellulose fibers which are used to manufacture paper. sulfate turpentine is itself a fuel that contains organic compounds mainly alpha-pinene and beta-pinene and other terpenes.

sulfate turpentine is co-products of the wood pulping process to produce paper. It is sustainable and biodegradable raw materials that originate from the pine tree. CST constituents vary by source and are alpha-pinene, beta-pinene and delta-3-carene.

sulfate turpentine market is witnessing maximum growth owing to increase in demand for bio-friendly products and high consumption of personal care and household products. Moreover, increase in the production of chemical products from turpentine which is used as a solvent, fragrance agent and flavor are some other factors expected to fuel the growth of global sulfate turpentine market. However, decreasing consumption of the products produce from sulfate turpentine along with decreasing paper mill production, availability of less expensive petroleum based products and less recovery of black liquor from Kraft wood pulping process are some of the factors that hamper the growth of sulfate turpentine market.

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include DRT, International Flavors & Fragrances, Symrise, Kraton Corporation, Weyerhaeuser, Georgia-Pacific, Pine Chemical Group, WestRock, Stora Enso, Lesohimik, SCA, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Alpha Pinene

Beta Pinene

Delta 3 Carene

Camphene

Limonene

Based on the Application:

Fragrance Chemicals

Paints & Printing Inks

Adhesives

Camphor

Others

