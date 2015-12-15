COVID-19 Impact on Smart Fabrics and Interactive Textiles Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Smart Fabrics and Interactive Textiles market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Smart Fabrics and Interactive Textiles market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Smart fabrics and interactive textiles are those textiles that can respond to external environmental stimuli, such as moisture, temperature change, pressure, magnetism, and other stimuli. Various textiles can be embedded with electronics, digital components or additives, like silver, to enhance the desired functionalities. The high performance and cost-effectiveness of smart fabrics and interactive textiles have enabled them to replace traditional materials and become popular among many end-users.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Smart Fabrics and Interactive Textiles. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Smart Fabrics and Interactive Textiles was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Smart Fabrics and Interactive Textiles is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Smart Fabrics and Interactive Textiles, including the following market information:

Global Smart Fabrics and Interactive Textiles Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Smart Fabrics and Interactive Textiles Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Smart Fabrics and Interactive Textiles Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Smart Fabrics and Interactive Textiles Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Textronics, Milliken, Toray Industries, Peratech, DuPont, Clothing+, Outlast, D3O Lab, Schoeller Textiles AG, Texas Instruments, Exo2, Vista Medical Ltd., Ohmatex ApS, Interactive Wear AG, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Passive Smart Fabrics and Textiles

Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles

Ultra-Smart Fabrics and Textiles

Based on the Application:

Military and Protection

Architecture

Healthcare

Sports and Fitness

Fashion and Entertainment

Automotive

Other

