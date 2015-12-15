COVID-19 Impact on Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The growth of the packaged food industry is expected to fuel the growth of the global market for crystalline PET in the coming years. Furthermore, the factors, such as the physical characteristics of crystalline PET including its strength and stiffness, clear appearance, lightweight, low flavor absorption, and favorable creep characteristics, along with low price makes it ideal for usage in various applications. The increased usage of crystalline PET in various applications is also driving the global crystalline polyethylene terephthalate market.

The Asia-Pacific region accounted for more than one-third of the global demand for crystalline polyethylene terephthalate. The increased usage of crystalline PET across different industries, such as cosmetics, films & sheets, and food and beverages packaging is expected to boost its demand in the emerging economies, such as India and China. This has made the Asia-Pacific region, a global manufacturing and commercial hub for crystalline PET, where several major companies are setting up their plants to target the high-growth segments of the region. Cheap labor and easy availability of feedstock are some of the key factors that have been attracting manufacturers to establish their manufacturing facilities in this region.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, The DOW Chemical Company, LA SEDA DE Barcelona (LSB), Dak Americas LLC, Petro Polymer Shargh, Treform Packaging Ab, Quadrant, Petrotemex, Far Eastern New Century Corporation, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Government and Research Organizations

Associations and Industrial Bodies

Raw Material Suppliers and Distributors

Crystalline PET Manufacturers

Crystalline PET Traders/Suppliers

Based on the Application:

Films/sheets

LID

Trays

Cups

Bottles

Other

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

