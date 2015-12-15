COVID-19 Impact on Amorphous Metal Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Amorphous Metal market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Amorphous Metal market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

An amorphous metal (also known as metallic glass or glassy metal) is a solid metallic material, usually an alloy, with a disordered atomic-scale structure. Most metals are crystalline in their solid state, which means they have a highly ordered arrangement of atoms. Amorphous metals are non-crystalline, and have a glass-like structure. But unlike common glasses, such as window glass, which are typically electrical insulators, amorphous metals have good electrical conductivity. There are several ways in which amorphous metals can be produced, including extremely rapid cooling, physical vapor deposition, solid-state reaction, ion irradiation, and mechanical alloying.

The initial costs of an amorphous core transformer are higher than of a crystalline silicon steel core transformer: first, the amorphous material itself is more expensive than crystalline silicon steel and second, the saturation magnetic flux density of amorphous steel is lower than that of silicon steel. This means larger sizes of amorphous core transformers are required, which results in a higher cost per unit. However, the higher initial costs can be compensated by lower operating costs over the lifetime of the transformers due to their increased energy efficiency.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Amorphous Metal. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Amorphous Metal was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Amorphous Metal is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Amorphous Metal, including the following market information:

Global Amorphous Metal Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Amorphous Metal Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Amorphous Metal Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Amorphous Metal Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Hitachi Metal, Advanced Technology, Qingdao Yunlu, Henan Zhongyue, China Amorphous Technology, Zhaojing Incorporated, Junhua Technology, Londerful New Material, Shenke, Orient Group, Foshan Huaxin, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Iron-Based

Cobalt-Based

Others

Based on the Application:

Distribution Transformer

Electric Machinery

Electronic Components

Others

