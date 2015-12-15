COVID-19 Impact on VCI Paper Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on VCI Paper market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on VCI Paper market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Volatile corrosion inhibitors (VCI) are a type of corrosion inhibitor that are used to protect ferrous materials and nonferrous metals against corrosion or oxidation where it is impractical to apply surface treatments. They slowly release compounds within a sealed airspace that actively prevents surface corrosion. A typical application is to protect stored tools or parts inside bags, boxes or cupboards, one advantage of VCIs being that if the container is opened and reclosed, levels of inhibitor will recover.

The steady growth of the automotive industry and aerospace industry, and the vigorous development of the rail transportation industry are the key factors driving the growth of the market.

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include CORTEC, Branopac, Armor Protective Packaging, OJI PAPER, Daubert VCI, Zerust, RustxUS, LPS Industries, Transilwrap (Metpro), Protective Packaging Corporation, RBL Industries, Technology Packaging Ltd, Protopak Engineering Corp, Green Packaging, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

VCI paper for ferrous metals

VCI paper for non-ferrous metals

VCI multi-metal papers

Based on the Application:

Metal Producing

Metal Forging and Die Casting

Metalworking

Finished Products

Others

