Covid-19 Impact on Pneumatic Structures Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

Pneumatic structures are a combination of two components with very different properties: an airtight membrane and compressed air. Air is a gas, essentially composed of nitrogen, oxygen and carbon dioxide, and its properties are merely defined by its composition, the temperature, the pressure and the volume. The membrane is in a solid state and its properties are defined by the material properties and geometry of the constituents, as well as by the way materials are used for its construction, such as the chemical composition and the elastic modulus of the yarn, the mass density of the coating, the type of weaving and so on. The compressed air pretensions the membrane and forms the volume of the structure defined by the membrane-cutting pattern. Such a pre-stressed membrane can support both tension and compression and thus can withstand bending moments. Obviously, the pre-stress in the membrane is a function of the air pressure.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Pneumatic Structures. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Pneumatic Structures was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Pneumatic Structures is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Pneumatic Structures, including the following market information:

Global Pneumatic Structures Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K sqm)

Global Pneumatic Structures Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K sqm)

Global Pneumatic Structures Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K sqm)

Global Pneumatic Structures Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K sqm)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Serge Ferrari, Mehler, Heytex, Sattler, Sioen, Verseidag, Hiraoka, Seaman Corp, Saint-Gobain, Chukoh Chem, Naizil, ObeiKan, Sika, Atex Membrane, Taconic-AFD, Kobond, Yilong, Xinyida, Sijia, Jinda, Veik, Guardtex, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Fluid

SupportsandAnchors

Covering Materials

Based on the Application:

Sports Stadiums

Swimming Pools

Warehouses

Temporary Art Installations

Others

