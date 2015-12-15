Covid-19 Impact on Cross-linked Polypropylene Foam (XLPP) Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on Cross-linked Polypropylene Foam (XLPP) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on Cross-linked Polypropylene Foam (XLPP) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Crosslinked polypropylene foamed plastics have excellent heat stability (up to 130 ° C) and dimensional stability at high temperatures, high toughness, tensile strength and impact strength, suitable and supple surface, excellent The microwave adaptability and environmental protection have attracted much attention, and can be widely used in many fields such as packaging materials, heat insulation materials and the automobile industry.

Cross-linked polypropylene foam is an ideal material for personal packaging of computers, cameras, glassware, precision instruments, high-end items and delicate items.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Cross-linked Polypropylene Foam (XLPP). Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Cross-linked Polypropylene Foam (XLPP) was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Cross-linked Polypropylene Foam (XLPP) is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Cross-linked Polypropylene Foam (XLPP), including the following market information:

Global Cross-linked Polypropylene Foam (XLPP) Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Cross-linked Polypropylene Foam (XLPP) Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Cross-linked Polypropylene Foam (XLPP) Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Cross-linked Polypropylene Foam (XLPP) Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Sealed Air, Basf, Kaneka, Armacell, W. KÖPP GmbH, Toray Plastics, SEKISUI CHEMICAL, Zotefoams, Zhejiang Jiaolian, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Physically Cross-linked Polypropylene Foam

Chemically Cross-linked Polypropylene Foam

Based on the Application:

Construction

Automotive Parts

Anti-Static

Electronics Hardware

Sports & Leisure

Other

