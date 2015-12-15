Covid-19 Impact on Recycled Resin Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on Recycled Resin market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on Recycled Resin market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Recycled plastic resin are the plastics that made from post-consumer or post-industrial plastics instead of the virgin resin. The process of recycling used plastic from consumable products is an efficient means to reprocess the material into useful products. Many different products make great sources of recyclable material, including: soda bottles, plastic packaging, sheets and pellets. Recycled plastic is used to make many different types of products.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Recycled Resin. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Recycled Resin was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Recycled Resin is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Recycled Resin, including the following market information:

Global Recycled Resin Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Recycled Resin Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Recycled Resin Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Recycled Resin Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Clear Path Recycling, Clean Tech Incorporated, Mohawk Industries Incorporated, CarbonLite Industries, Envision Plastics Industries, Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies Incorporated, Evergreen Plastics, PolyQuest, Phoenix Technologies, Verdeco Recycling, Custom Polymers, KW plastics, Extrupet, Greentech, Veolia Polymers, Hahn Plastics, PLASgran, APR2 Plast, Luxus, Viridor, Centriforce, Visy, Kyoei Industry, Wellpine Plastic Industical, Fuqing Topway Plastics Industrial, Intco, Suzhou Jiulong Recy & Tech, Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

PET

PP

HDPE

LDPE

Others

Based on the Application:

Packaging & Consumer Goods

Construction

Textile fiber / clothing

Landscaping/Street furniture

Other Uses

