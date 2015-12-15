Covid-19 Impact on Anular Closure Device Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on Anular Closure Device market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on Anular Closure Device market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Knee, spinal and hip injuries are the most common form of the injuries associated with the accident and trauma. The increasing number of lumbar disc herniation and spinal injuries lead to demand for innovative devices such as anular closure devices. Anular closure devices such as Barricaid anular closure device is an implant which has three components mesh (PET layers connected with PTFE-coated PET sutures), anchor and marker. Barricaid anular closure device is made of titanium and it’s attached to a polyester mesh. Barricaid anular closure device is intended to close the hole in patient spinal bone following a limited discectomy procedure in the lower back after an initial herniated disc. Barricaid anular closure devices are intended to implant for discectomy to prevent reherniation and recurrence of pain or dysfunction. Some of the other products available for the annulus fibrosus repair and annulus closure are the Xclose Tissue Repair System, Anchor Band Suturing System, Inclose Surgical Mesh System, and Disc Annular Repair Technology (DART) System.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Anular Closure Device. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Anular Closure Device was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Anular Closure Device is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Anular Closure Device, including the following market information:

Global Anular Closure Device Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Anular Closure Device Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Anular Closure Device Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Anular Closure Device Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Intrinsic Therapeutics, Anulex Technologies, Inc., Magellan Spine Technologies, Inc., etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Suturing System

Surgical Mesh

Reherniation Reduction Device

Based on the Application:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Spine Surgery Centers

