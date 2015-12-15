Covid-19 Impact on Electrolyte Reagents Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on Electrolyte Reagents market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on Electrolyte Reagents market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Electrolytes help in the functioning of cells and allow proper functioning of the body. Electrolytes play a vital role in the physiological functioning of the body such as help in generating energy and contract muscles. The rise in electrolyte disorders owing to electrolyte imbalance in the body such as hypercalcemia, hypocalcemia, hyperchloremia, hypochloremia are also fueling the demand for electrolyte reagents for diagnosis of several disorders. Furthermore, electrolyte reagents are used in the determination of sodium, potassium, and chloride concentration in human serum, plasma and urine that is positively influencing the growth of electrolyte reagents market in the near future. Moreover, electrolyte reagents also help in the diagnosis and treatment of aldosteronism, diabetic insipidus, adrenal hypertension, Addison’s disease, and dehydration which are boosting the growth of the electrolyte reagents market.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Electrolyte Reagents. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Electrolyte Reagents was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Electrolyte Reagents is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Electrolyte Reagents, including the following market information:

Global Electrolyte Reagents Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Electrolyte Reagents Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Electrolyte Reagents Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Electrolyte Reagents Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Mitasabishi Chemical, Randox Laboratories, Merck Group (Sigma-Aldrich Corporation), Nova-Tech International, Inc., EKF Diagnostics USA (Stanbio Laboratory), Beckmann Coulter Inc. (Danaher Corporation), Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-la Roche Ltd, Ortho clinical diagnostics Inc., Siemens AG, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Chloride Electrolyte Reagent

Magnesium Electrolyte Reagent

Phosphorus Electrolyte Reagent

Potassium Electrolyte Reagent

Calcium Electrolyte Reagent

Lithium Electrolyte Reagent

Other

Based on the Application:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Academic Institutes & Research Centers

Specialty Clinics

