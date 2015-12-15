Infertility Testing Market 2020-2026 Global Opportunities for Growth || Key Players 2020-2026 is Booming Worldwide || Leading Players – Babystart Ltd., SCSA Diagnostics, Gem Medic Technology Co. Ltd., Merck KGaA-
Global Infertility Testing Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026
Global infertility testing market is registering a substantial CAGR of 7.30% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market can be attributed due to advances and innovations in healthcare where there has been the availability of fine-tuned fertility testing and treatment is contributing to the market growth.
Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global infertility testing market are Halotech DNA, Procter & Gamble, Andrology Solutions, SA Scientific, bioMérieux SA, Abbott, Quidel Corporation, Atlas Medical Uk, Babystart Ltd., SCSA Diagnostics, Gem Medic Technology Co. Ltd., Merck KGaA, bioZhena Corporation, Vitrolife, Progyny Inc., Ferring B.V., FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Genea Limited, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Siemens, Stryker, Metropolis India, CENTOGENE AG, Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research (MFMER) and Dr Lal PathLabs among others.
Infertility Testing market analysis document contains basic, secondary and advanced information related to the global status, recent trends, market size, sales volume, market share, growth, future trends analysis, segment and forecasts from 2020 – 2026. Market research data included in this report lend a hand to businesses for planning of strategies related to investment, revenue generation, production, product launches, costing, inventory, purchasing and marketing. Furthermore, Infertility Testing report presents the data and information for actionable, most recent, and real-time market insights which makes it easier to even reach to the critical business decisions.
Market Definition: Global Infertility Testing Market
Infertility testing is tests that are done to figure out why a woman cannot become pregnant. The tests also helps to determine whether the problem is with the man, the woman, or both. The testing and evaluation of infertility are expensive and their procedures can sometimes be little uncomfortable. There are various male infertility tests which include DNA fragmentation, sperm penetration assay and oxidative stress analysis and female infertility tests which include ovulation testing, laparoscopy, ovarian reserve testing and hormone testing. Infertility testing is done in the fertility centers, research institutes and hospitals and clinics.
Segmentation: Global Infertility Testing Market
Infertility Testing Market : By Type
- Female Infertility Testing
- Male Infertility Testing
Infertility Testing Market : By Test Kits
- Follicular Stimulating Hormone (FSH) Urine Test Kits
- Luteinizing Hormone (LH) Urine Test Kits
- Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (HCG) Hormone Blood Test Kits
- Other Test Kits
Infertility Testing Market : By Prescription Mode
- Prescription Based
- Over The Counter (OTC) Based
Infertility Testing Market : By Distribution Channel
- Hospitals Pharmacies
- Online Pharmacies
- Pharmacies & Drug Stores
Infertility Testing Market : BY End Users
- Fertility Centers
- Hospitals and Clinics
- Research Institutes
- Cryobanks
Infertility Testing Market : By Geography
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Infertility Testing Market:
- In October 2018, Predictive Technology Group, Inc. had launched endometriosis risk test ARTguide. It is a non-invasive diagnostic test to find the genetic and endometriosis causes of infertility. It will help couples who have faced challenge in having babies by transforming the lucrative assisted reproductive technology market. This launch had expanded the portfolio of the company and expanded its market share in infertility testing.
- In July 2018, Merck KGaA had launched an online platform Fertility.com which will enable healthcare professionals and doctors to access the latest researches and scientific information as well as enabling the patients who are undergoing treatment related to fertility treatment. This launch had expanded the user base for the company and positioned it as a market leader.
Infertility Testing Market Drivers
- The surge in infertility and awareness for its treatment is driving the market growth
- The medical tourism for fertility treatments has boosted the market growth
- The increase in the rate of gynecological disorders of fueling the market growth
- The technical advancements an innovations in the field of testing products are propelling the market growth
- The surging effectiveness of treatments is driving the market growth
Infertility Testing Market Restraints
- The regulation issues prevailing in the countries globally are hindering the market growth
- The rise in cost for the treatment and testing is hampering the market growth
- The testing kits have accuracy issues which restraints the market growth
Infertility Testing Market : Competitive Analysis:
Global infertility testing market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of infertility testing market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Features mentioned in the report
- Changing market dynamics of the industry
- To get a comprehensive overview of the Infertility Testing Market.
- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
- In-depth market segmentation
- Competitive landscape of Infertility Testing Market
