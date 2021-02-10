Wealth in Germany Sizing the Market Opportunity 2020 analyzes Germany’s wealth and retail savings and investments markets, with a focus on the HNW segment. The report is based on our proprietary datasets.

The upswing in the German economy and strong stock market performance have presented significant opportunities for German wealth managers, not only to grow assets under management but also to gain new clients. However, with changes to capital gains tax on the horizon and falling real returns in the traditionally preferred safe havens of deposits and bonds, the role of wealth managers in a traditionally risk-averse market will become more challenging.

– Affluent individuals account for 20% of the German population, holding 78% of liquid assets. More HNW individuals were created in 2017 as a result of strong economic and stock market performance.

– The economic upswing will continue to underpin growth in Germany’s overall retail savings and investments market, which is forecast to grow by an average of 3.7% a year to 2021.

– Equities and mutual funds are forecast to show the fastest growth to 2021, yet structural issues mean they will remain under-represented in consumer portfolios at around 30% of the market for the next five years.

– Equities are the most popular assets for non-resident investors, with non-residents accounting for just over 47% of the total retail equity market.

