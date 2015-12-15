Non-opioid Pain Treatment: Global Markets to 2024 | Now Available at Researchmoz.us

The global non-opioid pain treatment market, which focuses on alternative non-opioid treatments, reached a total market value of nearly REDACTED billion in 2018. The market is divided into five generalsegments for this report, including medical cannabis, capsaicin-derived treatments, menthol-containing treatments, omega-3 fatty acid-containing and botulinum toxins. Various findings specific to each segment are discussed below –

Medical cannabis

– Largest alternative non-opioid market segment, accounting for a REDACTED market share.

– The United States is the largest market for medical cannabis, accounting for REDACTED of global sales.

– The street cost of cannabis is the highest in Japan (it is illegal for all uses in Japan).

Medical cannabis is most often used to control pain in orthopedic and musculoskeletal conditions. Arthritis and fibromyalgia are the most common individual indications. About REDACTED of sales are for this group o f indications.

– Increasing use in neuropathic pain has shown effectiveness.

– Growing number of medical cannabis clinical trial listings.

Capsaicin-derived treatments

– Smallest market segment, accounting for just 2% of the global non-opioid pain treatment market.

Menthol-containing treatments

– Second-largest alternative non-opioid market segment, accounting forREDACTED marke t share.

– Menthol-containing treatments have been shown to be effective in treating neuropathies.

– Increasing rate of diabetes and other conditions with high prevalence of neuropathies will fuel growth.

– Major market segment in Latin American pain treatment markets.

Omega-3 fatty acid-containing

– Accounts for 8% of the global non-opioid pain treatment market.

– Aging populations will be a strong driver for growth.

– Increasing orthopedic conditions and injuries will support growth.

– Major segment in Asia-Pacific pain treatment markets, accounting for REDACTED to REDACTED of non-opioid pain treatment sales in develo ped countries.

Botulinum toxins

– Accounts for REDACTED of the global non-opioid pain treatment m arket.

– Botox is the leading product in the segment and is marketed by Allergan.

– The U.S. market is the largest market due to the availability and reimbursement of Botox.

– Global push for education in alternative migraine treatments and awareness.”

“Report Scope:

This BCC Research report is designed to be a helpful business tool that will provide a thorough evaluation of the markets for pain management. The geographical scope of this study is global. This study addresses acute versus chronic pain, treatments and regulatory issues facing healthcare workers. Also provided is detailed information based on product categories, use of products, forecasts and competitive analyses.

The report identifies five general product segments for Non-opioid treatment of pain –

– Medical cannabis treatments.

– Capsaicin-derived treatments.

– Menthol-containing treatments.

– Omega 3 fatty acid-containing treatments.

– Botulinum toxins.

Within the segment several sub-segments are discussed as they pertain to each product segment; diseases or disorders are the basis for these sub-segments, including –

– Arthritis.

– Cancerbrain, breast, colorectal, leukemia/lymphoma, melanoma, prostate, others.

– Dental.

– Epilepsy.

– Fibromyalgia.

– Migraine.

– Multiple sclerosis.

– Surgical.

A regional analysis of these product segments is also provided, including the specific countries listed below and including countries not listed as a rest of the world market.

– Argentina.

– Australia/New Zealand.

– Brazil.

– Canada.

– China.

– France.

– Germany.

– Italy.

– Japan.

– Mexico.

– Russia.

– Spain.

– United Kingdom.

– United States.

Each market segment provides detailed information based on product categories, product use, current market value and forecasts.

Not covered in the report are drugs or devices that are considered conventional in professional treatment guidelines that are due to either controversial issues such as those with medical cannabis or those that are not commonly prescribed or recommended due to a lack of clinical data, education or other factors.

Report Includes:

– 44 data tables and 19 additional tables

– An overview of the global market for Non-opioid pain treatments

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018 and 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

– Description of products included in this market, and a detailed analysis of the markets and market opportunities

– Information on significant products categories, issues and trends, market influences, regulatory issues and other information affecting the pain management industry

– Briefing about major drivers and regional dynamics of the market and current trends within the industry

– Comprehensive profiles of major vendors in the market, including Allergan PLC, Canopy Growth Corp., Medical Marijuana Inc., Panag Pharma Inc., and Tilray

