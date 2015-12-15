Study Report on Tourism Vehicle Rental Market Comparison by Regions, Trends, Types, Application Segment and Analysis 2019-2027

The report aims to provide an overview of Tourism Vehicle Rental Market with detailed market segmentation by vehicle type, booking mode, end user, and geography. The global tourism vehicle rental market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading tourism vehicle rental market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key tourism vehicle rental companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

Top Key Players:- Auto Europe, LLC, Avis Rent A Car System, LLC, Budget Rent A Car System, Inc., Carzonrent India Pvt Ltd., Enterprise Holdings, Inc., Europcar Mobility Group SA, Europe Luxury Car Hire Inc., SIXT Rent a Car, LLC, The Hertz Corporation, Zoomcar India Private Limited

The tourism vehicle rental market is projected to lucrative growth in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as the growth of the tourism sector coupled with an increased focus of government towards roadway construction. Moreover, the growing inclination of tourists and consumers towards rental system further promotes market growth. However, underdeveloped infrastructure for car rental may hurt the growth of the tourism vehicle rental market during the forecast period. Nonetheless, mobile-based services are likely to create significant opportunities for market players in the coming years.

The tourism industry is proliferating with government support, combined with increasing per capita income. The vehicle rental is on the rise with the growing tourism sector and a growing preference of consumers towards self-driven rental. Additionally, easy accessibility and interactive platforms by market players for ready rent are pushing the consumers during the forecast period.

The report analyzes factors affecting tourism vehicle rental market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the tourism vehicle rental market in these regions.

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Tourism Vehicle Rental Market Landscape Tourism Vehicle Rental Market – Key Market Dynamics Tourism Vehicle Rental Market – Global Market Analysis Tourism Vehicle Rental Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type Tourism Vehicle Rental Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application Tourism Vehicle Rental Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound Tourism Vehicle Rental Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Tourism Vehicle Rental Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

