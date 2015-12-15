Integrated Bridge Systems Market Trends, Business Growth, Leading Players and Forecast 2027

The demand for integrated bridge systems is gaining traction among commercial, naval, and cargo ships manufacturers in recent years. Integrated bridge system combines digital bridge system with integrated firefighting control and other technologies. Stringent navigational safety regulations and trade agreements between countries are key factors fueling the growth of the integrated bridge systems market. Industry players are adopting new product launches as a pivotal strategy to leverage growth.

The integrated bridge systems market is expected to witness tremendous growth during the forecast period on account of increasing global seaborne trade coupled with the rise in maritime tourism. Increasing compliance with maritime safety norms is another factor responsible for market growth. However, possible cyber threats associated with digitization may hamper the growth of the integrated bridge systems market. Despite, the rapid rise in port cities across developing countries would offer key growth opportunities for the players operating in the integrated bridge systems market during the forecast period.

The global integrated bridge systems market is segmented on the basis of platform, size, and module. Based on platform, the market is segmented as commercial ships and naval warships. On the basis of the size, the market is segmented as small ships, medium ships, and large ships. The market on the basis of the module is classified as radar system, communication console, and ECDIS.

The report also includes the profiles of key integrated bridge systems companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

Consilium

FURUNO ELECTRIC CO., LTD.

Kongsberg Maritime

Marine Technologies, LLC

Northrop Grumman Sperry Marine B.V.

Praxis Automation Technology B.V.

Raytheon Anschütz GmbH

TOKYO KEIKI

Transas Marine Limited

Wärtsilä Corporation

The report analyzes factors affecting integrated bridge systems market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides Porter’s five force analysis.

