Industrial Kinetic Energy Harvesting Market Highlights, Expert Reviews 2019 to 2027

The kinetic energy harvesting is the process of converting environmental kinetic energy into useful electrical energy to power small and low-energy electronics. The industries are increasingly adopting energy harvesting as a key solution for long-term operations in harsh locations. The increasing autonomous trend for autonomous sensing and Internet of Things is expected to create a favorable landscape for the key players operating in the industrial kinetic energy harvesting market in future. Industrialization and globalization in the developing countries reflects high growth potential for the market in future.

The industrial kinetic energy harvesting market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as growing demand for safe and power-efficient systems requiring minimum to no maintenance. Also, the emerging trend for green energy and favorable government initiatives are propelling the growth of the industrial kinetic energy harvesting market. However, high initial costs may hamper the growth of the industrial kinetic energy harvesting market. Nonetheless, growing usage of sensors in industries is likely to create significant opportunities for the industrial kinetic energy harvesting market in the coming years.

The global industrial kinetic energy harvesting market is segmented on the basis of component and end-use industry. Based on component, the market is segmented as transducer, energy storage, and power management module. On the basis of the end-use industry, the market is segmented as oil and gas, power generation, manufacturing, others.

The report also includes the profiles of key industrial kinetic energy harvesting companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

– ABB Ltd.

– EnerBee

– EnOcean GmbH

– Honeywell International Inc.

– HydroSpin

– Kinergizer BV

– Kinetron bv

– ReVibe Energy AB

– Perpetuum Ltd.

– Texas Instruments Incorporated

The report analyzes factors affecting industrial kinetic energy harvesting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the industrial kinetic energy harvesting market in these regions.

