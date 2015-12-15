Synthetic Biology Market to Witness Huge Growth in 2025 | Key Player Analysis: Agilent Technologies, Amyris, GenScript, Integrated DNA Technologies

Worldwide Synthetic Biology Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Products (Enzymes, Chassis Organisms, Oligonucleotides, Xeno-Nucleic Acids); By Technology (Measurement & Modeling, Cloning & Sequencing, Gene Synthesis, Nanotechnology); and Application (Medical Applications, Industrial Applications, Food and Agriculture, Environmental Applications); is a specialized and in-depth study of the Synthetic Biology industry with a focus on the global market trend.

Synthetic biology, an interdisciplinary branch of biology and engineering, involves designing and constructing new devices, systems and biological parts as well as re-designing existing, natural biological systems. It has various application in the field of food & agriculture, medicine, and other areas. Technologies such as, gene synthesis, genome engineering and cloning and sequencing help the researchers to understand organization of natural biological systems and design new biological entities offering various advantages to humans.

The major players operating in the market of synthetic biology market include ThermoFisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, Novozymes, Agilent Technologies, Amyris, GenScript, Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc., Twist Bioscience, New England Biolabs, Synthetic Genomics Inc. and others. These players focus on developing new products in order to increase their offerings in the market.

The synthetic biology market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 28.2% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025. The market for synthetic biology is estimated to reach US$ 56,044.9 Mn in 2025.

The market for synthetic biology is well established in the region of North America, owing to the investments made by the major companies and technological developments in the process of synthetic biology. Various market players have been focusing towards shifting their customer base in North America. For instance, the Government of Canada provides US$950 Mn for innovations to address the growing challenge of developing diverse and highly innovative economy. The development aimed to connect the businesses, academics, and policymakers, for the growth of several high-tech fields. So, this development of new clusters is one of the major factors for the development of domestic synthetic biology market of Canada.

North America is the largest market owing to government funds, investments made by the major companies, conferences held for the awareness regarding synthetic biology, technological advancements in the field of genomics, and higher acceptance by the consumers.

Europe is the second largest market whose growth is attributed to rising government funding and increasing focus of market players in the Germany and France.The government of UK has started many initiatives in collaboration with major players in the region. For instance, The Horizon 2020 was started by the European unions as one of the largest EU Research and Innovation program in which approximately US$ 96 billion funding was available. The programmes include biotechnology as a key which enables technology for maintaining Europe’s leadership in industrial applications. The Synthetic Biology Leadership Council (SBLC) developed SynBio Strategic Plan, Biodesign for the Bioeconomy. The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) supports the SBLC for supporting emerging technologies, such as synthetic biology.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market due to increasing number of start-ups. For instance, in India government has funded IITM Bioincubator, department of Indian Institute of Technology Madras to start a state-of-the-art research facility in Cancer Biology and for setting up of a Bioinformatics Infrastructure Facility. The funds were provided by agencies such as, CSIR, DAE, DBT, and DST among others. The institute raised USD 649 million (INR 55 Crore) in fiscal year 2016-2017. Similarly, in China, Chinaccelerator is a financer that provides mentorship programs by helping start-ups.

