A Building worth $134M Was Sold through Cryptocurrency

Investors in Cryptocurrency is now able to relax and have a bit of the lucrative real estate business using one of the multi-million dollar Zurich buildings marketed together with the bargain sealed using electronic tokens.BrickMark, a Swiss-based property investment firm, is the most recent you to unlock the bricks and real estate land value using digital abbreviated tokens in one of the most obvious blockchains triggered investment witnessed in the world, with a sale of over 134 million U.S.dollars.

