A Building worth $134M Was Sold through Cryptocurrency

7 hours ago admin
Press Release

A Construction worth $134M at Zurich Was Sold through Cryptocurrency Investors will find the opportunity to purchase and trade the tokens that represent ownership stocks of this building without the property investment hassle. Located within the Zurich city centre in Switzerland, the land in the limelight occupies roughly 1600 square meters of land in this compulsory retail area. The $134 million building in Zurich has been marketed via cryptocurrency.
Investors in Cryptocurrency is now able to relax and have a bit of the lucrative real estate business using one of the multi-million dollar Zurich buildings marketed together with the bargain sealed using electronic tokens.BrickMark, a Swiss-based property investment firm, is the most recent you to unlock the bricks and real estate land value using digital abbreviated tokens in one of the most obvious blockchains triggered investment witnessed in the world, with a sale of over 134 million U.S.dollars.

Read more at A building worth $134M in Zurich Was Sold through Cryptocurrency

More Stories

Global Medical Billing and Coding Market 2019 Valuable Growth Prospects and Upcoming Trends till 2024

2 hours ago David

Global Functional Energy Drink Market 2019 Valuable Growth Prospects and Upcoming Trends till 2024

2 hours ago David

Global Airport Smart Baggage Handling Solutions Market 2019 Valuable Growth Prospects and Upcoming Trends till 2024

2 hours ago David

You may have missed

Boat Trailers Market Is Expected to Grow At a high CAGR XX% over the forecast period 2020 and 2027

8 seconds ago Sagar

Bituminous Paints Market 2019 | Comprehensive Study by Leading Key Players | Momentive Performance Materials, Kukdo Chemical, Huntsman Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company

1 min ago Scarlett

Polyphthalamide Market: Research in-depth Analysis, Manufacturers and Forecasts to 2027 | Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group Co., Ltd., Yuntianhua Group, Jiangyin Chengxing Industrial Group Co.

2 mins ago Scarlett

Adiponitrile Market Disclosing Latest Trends and Advancement 2019 to 2027 | Nano Meter Industrial, Fujian Nanan Jinxing Gloves Co., Ltd., Superior Glove

3 mins ago Scarlett

Foaming Creamer Market Growth, Forecast and Value Chain Forecast 2019 – 2027 | EnviTech Biogas AG, Scandinavian Biogas Fuels International AB, Air Liquide Advanced Business and Technologies, Himark Biogas

4 mins ago Scarlett