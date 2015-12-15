Application Gateway Service Market Technology, End Users and Industry Demand | Key Companies Forcepoint, Zscaler, Citrix, Akamai, Aculab, Imperva

The application gateway market is growing and is fueled by trends, such as the increased demand for protected networks and growth in a number of different application-layer attacks.

Technological enhancements in BFSI sector are making the industry a lucrative target for frauds. Organizations in the BFSI industry vertical need security products and services that can protect employees, customers, assets, offices, branches, and operations.

Key players profiled in the report includes: F5 Networks, Microsoft Corporation, Palo Alto Networks, Forcepoint, Zscaler, Citrix, Akamai, Aculab, Imperva, Kemp Technologies.

What you can expect from our report:

Application Gateway Service Market [Present Market Size forecasted to 2026 with CAGR]

Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]

Country wise Market Size Split [Important countries with major market share]

Market Size Breakdown by Product/ Service Types – []

Market Size by Application/Industry verticals/ End Users – []

Market Share and Revenue/Sales of 10-15 Leading Players in the Market

Production Capacity of Leading Players whenever applicable

Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.

Pricing Trend Analysis – Average pricing across regions

Brand wise Ranking of Major Market Players globally.

No. of Pages 121

The application gateway service market is primarily segmented based on service, by enterprise size, by vertical, and region.

Based on service, the market is divided into:

* Consulting

* Integration and deployment

* Support and Maintenance

Based on enterprise size, the market is divided into:

* SMEs

* Large Enterprises

Target Audience:

* Application Gateway Service Providers

* Associations and Industry Bodies.

Key Benefits of the Report:

* Global, regional, by service, enterprise size, and vertical wise market size and their forecast from 2015-2026

* Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing growth of the market

* Detailed analysis on product outlook with market specific Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PESTLE analysis, and Value Chain, to better understand the market and build expansion strategies

* Identification of key market players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies, detailed financial positions, key product, and unique selling points

* Analysis on key players’ strategic initiatives and competitive developments, such as joint ventures, mergers, and new product launches in the market

* Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook, and factors impacting vendors’ short term and long term strategies

* Detailed insights on emerging regions, by service, enterprise size, and vertical with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs), which typically include:

* Developers

* Software Engineers.

Customization Service of the Report:

Orian Research provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.

