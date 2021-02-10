Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Market size and Key Trends in terms of volume and value 2020-2026

Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Market: Inclusive Insight

Global waterproof breathable textiles (WBT) market is expected register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising demand of WBT in sports industry and rising demand for active sportswear is the major factor for the growth of this market.

The Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Market report provides estimations about the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. While preparing this Global Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) market analysis report, few of the attributes that have been adopted include highest level of spirit, practical solutions, committed research and analysis, innovation, integrated approaches, and most up-to-date technology.

The well-established Key players in the market are: GENERAL ELECTRIC, W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Chogori India Retail Limited, Mountain Hardwear., Clariant, Polartec, LLC, Marmot Mountain LLC, Patagonia, The North Face, schoeller Switzerland, TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC., JACK WOLFSKIN – Ausrüstung für Draussen GmbH & Co. KGaA, HeiQ Materials AG, Rudolf GmbH, Wujiang Sunfeng Textile Co., Ltd,, Candor Textiles Pvt. Ltd., Haren Textiles Pvt Ltd, PARAGON TEXTILE MILLS PVT. LTD, Porelle Membranes, J k Texbond and others

Global Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Market By Raw Material (ePTFE, Polyurethane, Polyester, Others), Textile (Densely Woven, Membrane, Coated), Product (Garments, Footwear, Gloves), Application (General Clothing &Accessories, Sports Goods, Protective Clothing, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

In January 2019, The North Face announced the launch of their new breathable waterproof material FUTURELIGHT which is one of the most advanced breathable-waterproof outerwear material. It is created by using nanospinning technology and sustainable practices. The main of the launch is to meet the demand of the people for muggy, unpackable, loud and crunchy. This will help the company to create three-layer garments with the help of recycled fabrics and production.

Market Drivers:

Rising demand for active sportswear is driving the market growth

Increasing demand of WBT in pharmaceutical and military sector will also propel the market growth

Development in the eco- friendly products will also drive the market

Rising prevalence of indoor and outdoor activities worldwide will also act as driver for this market

Market Restraints:

Increasing risk associated with the consumer preferences and fashion trend will restrain the market growth

Rising changes in fashion trends will also hamper market

Increasing involvement in outdoor activities will also restrain the growth

This report covers complete upcoming and present trends applicable to the market along with restrictions and drivers in the business development. It offers industry predictions for the forthcoming years. This research analyzes main markets and their sub-segments, evolving patterns and pressures on the industry, strategic perspectives and shifting situations of supply and demand, quantifies opportunities with the size of the market and forecasts the market, and monitors emerging developments/opportunities/challenges.

