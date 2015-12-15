Video Conferencing Market Segmentation And Analysis By Recent Trends, Development And Growth By Regions To 2020

“Video Conferencing Market” report provides (6 Year Forecast 2020-2026) including detailed analysis of Market Size, Regional and Country-Level Market Size, Segmentation Market Growth, Market Share, Competitive Landscape , Sales Analysis and Value Chain Optimization. This Video Conferencing market competitive landscape offers details by topmost key manufactures ( Adobe Systems, Arkadin Cloud Communications, Cisco Systems, Huawei Technologies, JOYCE CR, Logitech International, Microsoft, Orange Business Services, Polycom, Vidyo, West Unified Communications Services, ZTE ) including Company Overview, Company Total Revenue (Financials), Market Potential, Presence, Video Conferencing industry Sales and Revenue Generated, Market Share, Price, Production Sites and Facilities, SWOT Analysis, Product Launch. For the period 2014-2019, this study provides the Video Conferencing sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

Key Target Audience of Video Conferencing Market: Manufacturers of Video Conferencing, Raw material suppliers, Market research and consulting firms, Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers, Organizations, forums and alliances related to Video Conferencing market.

Synopsis of Video Conferencing Market: Video conferencing market is segmented based on component and end-use industry. Based on component, the global video conferencing market is categorized into hardware, software, and services. Among these components, the hardware component segment is further sub-segmented into camera, codec, microphone/speakers, and others. The software segment is further classified into on-premise and cloud-based. Furthermore, the services segment is further split into managed/outsourced and others.

Owing to factors such as rising demand for cloud-based video conferencing solutions across the world,annual growth rate of the software segment is high. The shift toward cloud-based video conferencing solutions is currently low. However, it is expected to rise substantially in the coming years. Furthermore, the services segment is also expected to expand rapidly during the forecast period. This is due to an increasing trend among organizations to ensure the availability of video conferencing services without the need to employ and maintain a permanent in-house technical team for the purpose.

Based on Product Type, Video Conferencing market report displays the manufacture, profits, value, and market segment and growth rate of each type, covers:

☑ Static Telepresence

☑ Robotic Telepresence

Based on end users/applications, Video Conferencing market report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, this can be divided into:

☑ Corporate Enterprise

☑ Healthcare

☑ Government And Defense

☑ Education

☑ Others

Video Conferencing Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

