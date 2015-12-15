Digital Lending Platform Market Global, Size, Share, Trends, Segments, Emerging Technologies and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2025

Global Digital Lending Platform Market valued approximately USD 4.72 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 18.53% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Digital Lending Platform Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Digital lending is the process of utilizing digital technology to originate and renew loans at a faster pace. The digital lending platform helps to make more efficient monetary tractions and provide seamless money lending process. This platform helps the financial organizations to improve productivity and increase revenue by automating the work.

The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors. The information which has been viewed is finished thinking about both, the current top players and the forthcoming contenders. Business methodologies of the key players and the new entering business sector ventures are examined in detail. Digital Lending Platform Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. This report provide analytical knowledge to grant an entire understanding of the market size, share, growth, trend, demand, top player and Industry summary, opportunities, worth cycle, end-users, technology, types and application and forecast to 2025.

Shifting consumer preference towards paperless banking services and growth in acceptance of m-commerce are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Additionally, rapid urbanization, surging trend of digitalization and increasing use of mobile banking due to its numerous advantages are other factors which are aiding the growth of the market. Moreover, advent of block chain, artificial intelligence and other technologies is the major factor that likely to creating lucrative opportunity in the near future. Furthermore, digital lending platform are required minimal documentation and easy & quick process that is another factor that aiding the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, concerns associated with data privacy & security and lack of awareness about digital banking in some of the countries are the factors that limiting the market growth of digital lending platform during the forecast period.

The Top major market player – Fiserv, Nucleus Software, Newgen Software, Sigma Infosolutions, CU , irect, FIS Global, Roostify, HiEnd Systems,

By Solution:

Loan Origination

Decision Automation

Portfolio Management

Loan Servicing

Risk & Compliance Management

Loan Management

Business Processing Management

Others

By Services:

Design & Implementation

Training & Education

Risk Assessment

Consulting

Support & Maintenance

By Deployment Type:

Cloud

On-premises

By End-User:

BFSI

Credit Reunions

Retail Banking

P2P Lenders

By Regions:

North America

S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

….

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Digital Lending Platform Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

