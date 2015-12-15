Dehydration Monitoring Systems Market Size, Growth, Analysis, Outlook by 2020 – Trends, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

The market research report on dehydration monitoring systems industry assesses the market demand, use cases & trending scenario for the period ranging from 2015 to 2025. The report highlights the historic developments from 2015 to 2018 & market forecast from 2019 to 2025. Furthermore, the report comprises the current status & future prospects of the market at global as well as region and country levels. The global dehydration monitoring systems market is segmented on the basis of product, application and geography.

Dehydration affects human physiology in many ways. Dehydration concentrations of as little as 2% body weight are noted to cause significant decrease in physical performance. Also, mild dehydration may lead to compromised cognitive functions including short-term memory loss, lack of concentration, and motor abilities. It is also recognized empirically that water shortage can boost irritability and headaches.

This report also examines various aspects of the dehydration monitoring systems industry by assessing the market using value chain analysis. It includes a qualitative narrative on market drivers, market restraints, future opportunities and key industry trends of the dehydration monitoring systems industry. Furthermore, it provides an in-depth assessment of the market competition with company profiles of global as well as local manufacturers.

By product, the dehydration monitoring systems market is segmented as mobile devices and wearable devices. The market is dominated by mobile devices, whereas wearable devices is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The growth of wearable devices is attributed to growing pool of geriatric population across the globe. Dehydration in older adults is an important healthcare problem that can influence mental function as well as an important risk factor for developing infectious diseases, kidney stones, infections of the urinary tract and constipation. Timely diagnosis and appropriate hydration therapy are needed to decrease the effect on the patient and the related expenses of healthcare.

On the basis of application analysis of dehydration monitoring systems industry, athletic performance optimization segment contributed USD 147.2 million by revenue and is expected to grow with the CAGR of 10.2% over the forecast period to reach USD 289.6 million by 2025. There is an increasing trend for monitoring human physiological function and efficiency during real-time operations in the athletic and health care setting. Recently, mobile and wearable sports devices integrating sensor technology have benefited as an efficient instrument for evaluating physical activity in the general population. This has been driven by the enhanced accessibility of personal computing devices such as smart phones and digital watches, reduced costs and advances. For the use of wearable sensor technology, athletes present a growing market segment. Advances in technology have enabled individual endurance athletes, sports teams, and doctors to monitor player movements, workloads to maximize efficiency, and minimize injury.

On the basis of regional analysis of dehydration monitoring systems industry, North America leads the global dehydration monitoring systems market, growth is owed to the penetration of these devices in clinical environments, adoption for athletic and sport performance enhancement and maintenance. The main growth factors to the dominance of North America market are awareness among healthcare practitioners and sports enthusiasts, increased visibility of such products, and increased public inclination towards well-being.

Major players operating in the dehydration monitoring systems market are Kenzen, Inc., BSX Technologies, EchoLabs, Nix, Inc., Bitome Inc., Epicore Biosystems, Inc., Indiegogo, Inc., and sZone (The Trendlines Group) among other prominent players.

Key segments of the global Dehydration monitoring systems market

Product Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Mobile devices Wireless chemical sensors Biomedical sensors Optical sensors

Wearable Devices Wristbands Adhesive patches Head bands



Application Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Drug abuse detection

Disease diagnosis

Athletic performance optimization

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Benelux Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia South East Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Rest of MEA



What does the report include?

The study on the global dehydration monitoring systems market includes qualitative analysis of factors such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Additionally, the market has been evaluated using the industrial value chain analysis comprising upstream and downstream analysis

The study covers qualitative and quantitative analysis of the overall market segmented on the basis of product, application and key geographies

Actual market sizes and forecasts have been provided for all the considered segments

The study includes the profiles of key market players with a significant global and/or regional presence

