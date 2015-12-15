Cloud Computing in Automotive Market 2020 Size Analysis, Trends, Top Manufacturers, Share, Growth, Statistics, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

Global market size for cloud computing in automotive industry is anticipated to reach USD 9.62 billion by 2025. The major driver for the adoption of cloud computing services is the cost efficiency over the traditional on-premise infrastructure. Additionally, the massive growth in data generation through multiple business functions and specific focus on customer-centric applications for improved customer engagement are some of the other factors driving the growth for the cloud computing market. Rapid development and integration of technologies such as IoT, AI, and Blockchain have enhanced the adoption of cloud computing services across the industries.

Cloud computing is referred as on-demand delivery of database, computing power, applications, storage and other IT resources with help of internet with pay-as-you-go pricing. It caters to an enterprise by offering access to databases, servers, storage and an array of application services over the Internet. A cloud services providers such as Amazon Web Services own network-connected hardware significant for application services, while end-user enterprises provision and use what they need via web applications.

Geographically, the Asia- Pacific region is the major contributor to the overall cloud computing market in the automotive industry followed by Europe and North America region. Key factors such as heavy digital transformation movement, strong economic growth, high internet penetration, and favorable government initiatives are driving the adoption for the cloud computing services in the APAC region. The region is also expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period driven by huge demand and strategic developments by key vendors such as AWS and Microsoft. North America and Europe are mature markets in terms of cloud computing services adoption, owing to very early adoption. Due to this cloud providers are focusing on new revenue streams coming from developing cloud markets in Asia, Africa, and South America. Rapid technological advancements in the regions of South America and the Middle-East & Africa region will propel the demand for cloud computing services in the respective regions. South America will be the next cloud market after the Asia Pacific, especially in thriving economies such as Brazil and Argentina. The leading cloud providers in 2019 are same as the previous year. The infrastructure-as-a-service segment is dominated by Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform. However, development and integration of technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, IoT and Blockchain have opened new avenues for others. Following list highlights the top cloud vendors with revenues for the year 2018.

Europe France UK Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific India Japan China Southeast Asia Rest of APAC

South America Brazil Argentina Chile Peru Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Now manufacturers highly rely on Information Technology for smoothening of their industrial supply chain as well as managing dealer/ distribution network. In such cases, the cloud could aid service providers to become adaptable and more flexible to logistical and market demands. On the other hand, technology can help manufacturers to manage cost-effective supply chains for the better growth of an organization. The cloud computing offers extensive flexibility in terms of cost and mainly the agility which is required in the supply-chain process to support potential growth. What does the report include? The study on the global cloud computing in automotive market includes qualitative factors such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities

