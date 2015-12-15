Acquired Hemophilia Treatment Market Size – Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2020-2025

The increase in the geriatric population and the pharmacokinetic and pharmacokinetic profiles of the remarkable drugs presented by immunomodulatory medical care are the main drivers of growth in the global market for the treatment of acquired hemophilia.

The global market for acquired hemophilia treatments is expected to reach $ 2,700.9 million by 2025, with a CAGR of 3.1%. The clinical manifestation associated with acquired hemophilia is spontaneous or spontaneous unexplained bleeding accompanied by delayed activated partial thromboplastin delay (TCA) in patients without previous hereditary association with coagulopathy. Researchers around the world are actively developing guidelines for the accurate diagnosis of acquired hemophilia due to the overlap of its clinical manifestations with other autoimmune diseases. The exorbitant cost associated with bleeding agents used as hemostatic therapy to control episodes of bleeding will hinder the growth of the market for treatment of acquired hemophilia.

According to the findings of the National Organization for Rare Diseases (NORD) (USA), acquired hemophilia is a rare autoimmune disease in which the system mistakenly produces antibodies to the body. factor VIII coagulation. Well-being generally prevails in the geriatric population with a rate of about twenty-one, if untreated. Promising results highlighted by immunomodulatory agents in phase III clinical trials, with therapeutic index, may eventually increase its quality, as initial medical care aims to drastically reduce coagulation factor VIII inhibitors in human body fluid . However,

The prevalence rate of acquired hemophilia is highly variable, ranging from 0.045 per million children to 14.7 per million adults. It is an autoimmune disease in which IgG antibodies bind to coagulation factor VIII, which significantly delays coagulation time which, if not treated quickly, can lead to fatal complications for health. The rate of acquired hemophilia is about twenty-one, due to incessant trauma due to hemorrhage of the internal organs. The designation of acquired hemophilia is difficult to attribute to the overlap of symptoms with other reaction diseases such as rheumatism, inflammatory bowel disease, MS, reactions to allergic drugs, etc.

North America currently dominates the regional segment of the market for the treatment of acquired hemophilia. The main parameters responsible for the growth of its supreme market are the growing awareness by public health of autoimmune diseases leading to the early diagnosis and treatment of the disease. According to the latest findings from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the prevalence rate of hemophilia acquired in the United States is 0.2 to 1 per million population. An affordable reimbursement scenario for drugs used to treat hemophilia acquired in federally funded hemophilia treatment centers will further strengthen market growth in the region.

This market is divided into several segments, such as therapeutic overview and regional overview. On the basis of therapy, it can be fragmented into eradication treatment of inhibitors, steroids, cytotoxic agents, recombinant activated factor VIII / Obizur, immunomodulatory agents, hemostatic treatment, Desmopressin, recombinant activated factor VII / NovoSeven RT and concentrated complex activated prothrombin (aCC) / FEIBA). In terms of regional overview, the global market for the treatment of acquired hemophilia extends into North America, the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, in France, Russia, Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Australia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Middle East and Africa and South Africa.

Key segments of the global market for the treatment of acquired hemophilia

Overview of the type of treatment, 2015-2025 (in millions of USD)

Inhibitor Eradication Therapy steroids Cytotoxic agents Immunomodulating agents

Hemostatic Therapy desmopressin Recombinant Factor VII / NovoSeven RT Factor VIII / Obizur Activated Recombinant Activated prothrombin complex complex (aPCC) / FEIBA



Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (in millions of US dollars)

North America WE Canada

Europe  United Kingdom Germany The rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa GCC Rest of the MEA



