Air Freight Service Industry 2020-Market Analysis by Top Players-CEVA Logistics, Toll Group, Graf Air Freight, ALPS, DHL Group, GEODIS, Panalpina, DSV, Expeditors, Nippon Express, Pantos Logistics, Agility Logistics, Hellmann| Future Opportunity 2026

Global Air Freight Service Market Research Report 2020 studies the latest industry trends, market development aspects, market gains, and industry scenario during the forecast period. The report provides the details related to fundamental overview, development status, latest advancements, market dominance and market dynamics. Air Freight Service Market analyses the industry based on different factors like growth trends, consumer volume, and market size, demand and supply status.

The Global Air Freight Service Market 2020 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The market Report also calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments. The data and the information regarding the Air Freight Service industry are taken from reliable sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others and were checked and validated by the market experts.

Global Air Freight Service Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread across 95 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

The key players have been highlighted on the basis of various business strategies and the marketing tactics. This helps provide a strong understanding of the overall market. In addition, the financial overview, recent developments, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, and mergers and acquisitions in the market have been discussed in depth.

Major Players in Air Freight Service Market are:

• Kuehne + Nagel

• CEVA Logistics

• Toll Group

• Graf Air Freight

• ALPS Global Logistics

• Grandeur Logistics

• DHL Group

• DB Schenker Logistics

• GEODIS

• Panalpina

• DSV

• Bolloré Logistics

• Expeditors

• Nippon Express

• Pantos Logistics

• Agility Logistics

• Hellmann

• Damco

• …

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. The report focuses on global major leading Air Freight Service Industry players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

• On-Board Courier

• Daily Flight

Market segment by Application, split into

• International Air Freight

• Domestic Air Freight

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions: North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Air Freight Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 On-Board Courier

1.4.3 Daily Flight

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Air Freight Service Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 International Air Freight

1.5.3 Domestic Air Freight

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Air Freight Service Market Size

2.2 Air Freight Service Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Air Freight Service Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Air Freight Service Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Air Freight Service Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Air Freight Service Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Air Freight Service Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Air Freight Service Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

5 United States

5.1 United States Air Freight Service Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Air Freight Service Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Air Freight Service Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Air Freight Service Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Air Freight Service Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Air Freight Service Key Players in Europe

7 China

7.1 China Air Freight Service Market Size (2014-2019)

8 Japan

8.1 Japan Air Freight Service Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Air Freight Service Key Players in Japan

9 Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Air Freight Service Market Size (2014-2019)

10 India

10.1 India Air Freight Service Market Size (2014-2019)

11 Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Air Freight Service Market Size (2014-2019)

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Kuehne + Nagel

12.1.1 Kuehne + Nagel Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Air Freight Service Introduction

12.1.4 Kuehne + Nagel Revenue in Air Freight Service Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Kuehne + Nagel Recent Development

12.2 CEVA Logistics

12.2.1 CEVA Logistics Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Air Freight Service Introduction

12.2.4 CEVA Logistics Revenue in Air Freight Service Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 CEVA Logistics Recent Development

12.3 Toll Group

12.3.1 Toll Group Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Air Freight Service Introduction

12.3.4 Toll Group Revenue in Air Freight Service Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Toll Group Recent Development

12.4 Graf Air Freight

12.4.1 Graf Air Freight Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Air Freight Service Introduction

12.4.4 Graf Air Freight Revenue in Air Freight Service Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Graf Air Freight Recent Development

12.5 ALPS Global Logistics

12.5.1 ALPS Global Logistics Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Air Freight Service Introduction

12.5.4 ALPS Global Logistics Revenue in Air Freight Service Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 ALPS Global Logistics Recent Development

12.6 Grandeur Logistics

12.6.1 Grandeur Logistics Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Air Freight Service Introduction

12.6.4 Grandeur Logistics Revenue in Air Freight Service Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Grandeur Logistics Recent Development

12.7 DHL Group

Continued…

List of Tables and Figures

Table Air Freight Service Key Market Segments

Table Key Players Air Freight Service Covered

Table Global Air Freight Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type 2014-2025 (Million US$)

Figure Global Air Freight Service Market Size Market Share by Type 2014-2025

Figure On-Board Courier Figures

Table Key Players of On-Board Courier

Figure Daily Flight Figures

Table Key Players of Daily Flight

Table Global Air Freight Service Market Size Growth by Application 2014-2025 (Million US$)

Figure International Air Freight Case Studies

Figure Domestic Air Freight Case Studies

Figure Air Freight Service Report Years Considered

Table Global Air Freight Service Market Size 2014-2025 (Million US$)

Figure Global Air Freight Service Market Size and Growth Rate 2014-2025 (Million US$)

Table Global Air Freight Service Market Size by Regions 2014-2025 (Million US$)

Table Global Air Freight Service Market Size by Regions 2014-2019 (Million US$)

Table Global Air Freight Service Market Share by Regions 2014-2019

Figure Global Air Freight Service Market Share by Regions 2014-2019

Figure Global Air Freight Service Market Share by Regions 2019

Table Market Top Trends

Table Global Air Freight Service Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019) (Million US$)

Table Global Air Freight Service Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

Figure Global Air Freight Service Market Share by Manufacturers in 2018

Table Global Air Freight Service Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

Table Key Players Head office and Area Served

Table Key Players Air Freight Service Product/Solution/Service

Table Date of Enter into Air Freight Service Market

Table Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Table Global Air Freight Service Market Size by Type (2014-2019) (Million US$)

Continued…

