Submersible Pump Industry 2020-Market Size, Share, Growth, Demand, Opportunities, Top Manufactures-Schlumberger, Borets Company, General Electric, Baker Hughes, Halliburton, Lvpai, Lishen Pump, Shengli Pump | Future Insights 2026

Global Submersible Pump Market research report provides an effective industry outlook, future trends and dynamics for market growth rate, prices, market size, trading, and key players of the industry’s information with forecast from 2020 to 2026. Additionally, it provides a list of major internal and external factors which are fueling the market’s growth.

Electrical Submersible Pumps (ESP) are one of the most reliable and efficient ways to lift fluids to the surface, both oil and water. As the name suggests, it is submerged into the reservoir fluids and pushes the fluid to the surface. The ESP pumps can be designed to handle fluids of up to 60,000 b/d and cover various well conditions and production profiles, and generally a low cost solution for high volumes of lifting.

North America and China, is the main production base of Electric Submersible Pump, key manufacturers: Schlumberger, Borets, General Electric, Baker Hughes, etc. The Sales of Electric Submersible Pump was 22962 units in 2015, of which 47.83% is produced in USA and Russia.

Russia, USA and China are the major sales markets, with global market share of 25.2%, 21.19% and 13.67% in 2015. But the market share of these regions is gradually declined, and the market in other areas is expanding year by year.

Low Temperature Electric Submersible Pumps are the most popular product type nowadays for its convenience, and will account for a growing market share due to the rapid development of urban logistics industry.

Electric Submersible Pump industry has been developed for many years, and this industry has developed very mature now in developed countries. But in developing countries like China, the industry there is far from mature. In the current environment of global recession, Electric Submersible Pump industry is growing in a slow rate, and will continue this status in the next few years.

The key players have been highlighted on the basis of various business strategies and the marketing tactics. This helps provide a strong understanding of the overall market. In addition, the financial overview, recent developments, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, and mergers and acquisitions in the market have been discussed in depth.

As the downstream logistics industry is on a flourishing development nowadays, the importance of Electric Submersible Pump will become more and more apparent over time, this market will continue to keep certain vitality in next few years.

Major Players in Submersible Pump Market are:

• Schlumberger

• Borets Company

• General Electric

• Baker Hughes

• Halliburton

• Canadian Advanced ESP

• Lvpai

• Lishen Pump

• Shengli Pump

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. The report focuses on global major leading Submersible Pump Industry players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information.

Submersible Pump Breakdown Data by Type

• Type I

• Low Temperature ESP

• High Temperature ESP

Submersible Pump Breakdown Data by Application

• Onshore

• Offshore

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions: North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa.

