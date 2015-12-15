Global Rehabilitation Equipment Market Outlook, Strategies, Challenges,Geography Trends & Growth, Applications and Forecast 2024 by Dynatronics Corporation , Access Rehabilitation Group, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, GF HEALTH PRODUCTS, INC

Rehabilitation equipment market accounted to USD 9.68 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

This comprehensive rehabilitation equipment business report provides key measurements, status of the manufacturers while proving as a noteworthy source of direction for the businesses and organizations. Market study of rehabilitation equipment report considers a market attractiveness analysis, where each segment is benchmarked based on its market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness. A class and transparency is strictly maintained while carrying out research studies of this report to offer an exceptional market research report for a specific niche. SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis are two of the standard, and full-proof methods used here to carry out the market research study and formulate this particular rehabilitation equipment market document.

Major Market Competitors:

The major players dominating the global rehabilitation equipment market are Invacare Corporation, Amigo Mobility International, Inc., Argo Medical , Medline Industries, Inc., followed by Dynatronics Corporation , Access Rehabilitation Group, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, GF HEALTH PRODUCTS, INC., Changzhou Qian Jing Rehabilitation equipment Co., Ltd., Stryker, Carex Health Brands Inc., Medline Industries, Inc., Roma Medical, Caremax Rehabilitation Equipment Co. Ltd., Hospital Equipment Mfg.Co., and Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC among others.

Major market drivers and restraints:

Increase in non-communicable diseases which leads to disabilities

Growing geriatric population

Favorable healthcare support

High cost and maintenance expenditure

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of types, global rehabilitation equipment market is segmented into mobility, body support, exercise and living aids. Mobility is sub segmented into wheelchair and assist device. Body support is sub segmented into lift and sling. Exercise is sub segmented into upper body and lower body. Living aids is sub segmented into reading and writing. Here, living aids accounted the largest market share in 2016 due to increase in non-communicable diseases.

On the basis of application, global rehabilitation equipment market is segmented into physiotherapy and occupational therapy (OT). Physiotherapy segment accounted the largest market share in 2016 due to increasing needs amongst aged people and disabled patients

On the basis ofend user, global rehabilitation equipment market is segmented into hospital, clinic, and homecare. Hospital and clinics accounted the largest market share in 2016 due to increasing sports injuries, favorable reimbursement policies and high quality treatment.

On the basis of geography, global rehabilitation equipment market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Competitive Analysis:

The global rehabilitation equipment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes rehabilitation equipment market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and South America.

