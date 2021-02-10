Higher Education Learning Analytics Market Research By Growth, Competitive Methods And Forecast To 2026 

“Higher Education Learning Analytics Market” report is a professional and in-depth study on the Industry Overview, Industry Chain, Market Size (Sales, Revenue, and Growth Rate), Gross Margin, Major Manufacturers, Development Trends and 6 Year Forecast (2020-2026). This Higher Education Learning Analytics market report profiles major topmost manufactures operating ( D2L, Microsoft, Oracle, Pearson Education ) in terms of analyses various attributes such as Company Profile, Product Specifications, Revenue, Gross Margin, Cost, Gross, Capacity, CAGR, Production Value, and 2014-2019 market shares for each company of the Higher Education Learning Analytics industry in USA, EU, China, India, Japan and other regions. There are 3 key segments covered in this Higher Education Learning Analytics market report: Competitor Segment, Product Type Segment, and End User/Application Segment.

Scope of Higher Education Learning Analytics Market: Learning analytics software uses tools and applications for collecting, managing, and analyzing both structured and unstructured data to improve multiple processes and activities that are a part of the education industry, achieve strategic goals, and enable better decision making. Learning analytics has applications in various aspects of education. As this is a growing market, it is expected to influence the evolving needs of higher education institutions in the US.

A key trend that will boost market growth is the increased focus on budget management. Analytical solutions devised by vendors can be used for varied suitable areas in the education industry. The most prominent uses include student recruitment, student retention, and curriculum development. Apart from these, higher educational institutions are interested in installing the software solution for improving operational efficiencies on campus. A key growth driver is the emphasis on personalized learning. The traditional approach of learning methodology required teachers to do the knowledge sharing. They were the sole providers of information and students had limited access to learning sources. Institutions are now shifting toward the knowledge pull pedagogy method wherein students are given the liberty and flexibility to learn specific concept with the help of numerous online sources such as digital libraries. Since students have access to vast amounts of information, they are bound to grow curious about various topics and concepts they come across as they learn. In additions, different students have different learning patterns. These traits are being identified and are triggering the need to implement learning analytics in the education system.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

⟴ On-Premise

⟴ Cloud

End User/ Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

⟴ Learner Efficiency

⟴ Student Retention

⟴ Institutional Management

⟴ Instructional Design

Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, Higher Education Learning Analytics market share and growth rate, and forecast (2020-2026) of the following regions:

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland) Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

(Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam) Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

(Brazil, Mexico, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

(Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria) United States

China

Japan

India

Other Regions

