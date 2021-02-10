Anti-money Laundering Service Market – Notable Developments, Future Trends & Future Applications 2026

“Anti-money Laundering Service Market” report is a professional and in-depth study on the Industry Overview, Industry Chain, Market Size (Sales, Revenue, and Growth Rate), Gross Margin, Major Manufacturers, Development Trends and 6 Year Forecast (2020-2026). This Anti-money Laundering Service market report profiles major topmost manufactures operating ( Oracle, Thomson Reuters, Fiserv, SAS, SunGard, Experian, ACI Worldwide, Tonbeller, Banker’s Toolbox, Nice Actimize, CS&S, Ascent Technology Consulting, Targens, Verafin, EastNets, AML360, Aquilan, AML Partners, Truth Technologies, Safe Banking Systems ) in terms of analyses various attributes such as Company Profile, Product Specifications, Revenue, Gross Margin, Cost, Gross, Capacity, CAGR, Production Value, and 2014-2019 market shares for each company of the Anti-money Laundering Service industry in USA, EU, China, India, Japan and other regions. There are 3 key segments covered in this Anti-money Laundering Service market report: Competitor Segment, Product Type Segment, and End User/Application Segment.

Scope of Anti-money Laundering Service Market: Anti-money laundering software is software used in the finance and legal industries to meet the legal requirements for financial institutions and other regulated entities to prevent or report money laundering activities. There are four basic types of software that address anti-money laundering: transaction monitoring systems, currency transaction reporting (CTR) systems, customer identity management systems and compliance management software.

AML software allows financial institutions and other enterprises to detect suspicious transactions and analyze customer data. Its ability to provide real-time alerts and tools to report suspicious events to maximize security and operational efficiency will foster its adoption during the forecast period.

An important growth driver for this market is the increasing regulatory compliance requirements, which compels financial institutions to adopt AML software. The growing utilization of predictive analytics to reduce false results and to decrease the compliance cost of AML software is a trend that will impel market growth until the end of 2024. Europe to be the largest market for AML software during the forecast period. Though the Europe accounts for the largest market share, the APAC region is envisaged to witness the fastest growth during the predicted period. United States will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Anti-money Laundering Software. Factors such as the rising adoption of stringent AML regulations, increasing regulatory compliance, and the growing adoption of these solutions in emerging economies like China, Mid-east and India will propel the prospects for market growth in APAC during the estimated period.

USA, Canada, Germany, China and Ireland are now the key developers of AML software. Oracle, Thomson Reuters, Fiserv, SAS, SunGard, Experian, ACI Worldwide, Tonbeller, Banker’s Toolbox, Nice Actimizem, CS&S, Ascent Technology Consultingm, Cellent Finance Solutions, Verafin and EastNets are the key suppliers in the global AML software market. Top 10 took up about 2/3 of the global market in 2016. Abroad vendors took up about than 50% of the Chinese market. Oracle, Thomson Reuters, Fiserv, SAS, SunGard, Experian, ACI Worldwide, which have leading technology and market position, are key suppliers around the world.

