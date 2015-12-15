Industrial Wearables Market Boosted by Rising Demand for Digitization in Organizations with key players Like Apple Inc.,Epson,Fujitsu,Google

The Industrial Wearables market to Industrial Wearables sheds light on the existing industry landscape and puts forward crucial market drivers and opportunities in the coming years. The Industrial Wearables market is anticipated to witness decent growth in the coming years. The report offers an extensive pool of market data covering market sizes, revenue forecasts, value chain, product trends, and price trends that serve as a blueprint for businesses.

Industrial wearable devices are functional tools designed to upgrade workplace productivity, safety, and efficiency of the companies in sectors like manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, lifestyle, etc. Huge requirement for effective communication and cooperative working environment and enhanced interests of enterprises in utilizing AR technology particularly in the production area and VR technology in specifically in the training domain. Data Security and Privacy Issues can hinder the growth of the industrial wearables market globally. Opportunities like rising trend of industry 4.0 and smart manufacturing and growing significance of wearables in warehouse applications are likely to boost the industrial wearables market.

Leading companies profiled in the report include Apple Inc.,Epson,Fujitsu,Google,Honeywell International Inc,Magic Leap, Inc.,Microsoft,Oculus VR (Facebook),Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.,Vuzix Corporation

Industrial wearable devices are quickly gaining prevalence due to their numerous advantages, such as portability, convenience, operational efficiency, etc. In addition, development in bio-sensing technology in these devices helps in measuring health parameters such as body temperature, heart rate and blood oxygen levels. Additionally, industrial wearable devices can be used for real-time data monitoring, workforce authentication, field management, corporate wellness and mobile workforce management. This is probable to enhance their usages in different verticals, such as healthcare, IT & telecom, and manufacturing. Moreover, the technological advancements in software & hardware components, and their increased adoption in fitness, healthcare, and defense supports the rise of the wearable technology market. However, limited battery life and security concerns hamper the adoption of wearables in the industrial wearable market.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of the Industrial Wearables industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The industrial wearables market is segmented on the basis of device type, component, and industry. On the basis of device type, market is segmented as AR glasses, VR headsets, smart watches, and smart bands, and others .On the basis of industry, market is segmented as automotive, aerospace, manufacturing, Oil &Gas, power & energy, and others. On the basis of component, market is segmented as processors and memory modules, optical systems and displays, electromechanical components, touchpads and sensors, connectivity components, camera modules, and others.

The Industrial Wearables market is segmented based on a, b, and c. The report features exhaustive PEST analysis for five major regions, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South and Central America (S&CAM). The report covers forecasts of 18 major countries along with existing trends and opportunities within these regions.

