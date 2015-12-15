Global Anti-Nuclear Antibody Test Market 2020: Covering Competitive Scenario And Dynamics By Bio-Rad Laboratories and ThermoFisher Scientific, Inc.

Anti-Nuclear Antibody Test Market is expected to reach USD 1,964.47 million by 2025 from USD 1,093.40 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 7.7% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Anti-nuclear antibody test report explains strategic profiling of the key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and their strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and acquisitions which are vital for the businesses to take better steps to improve their strategies and thereby effectively retail goods and services.

KEY DRIVERS:

The major factors driving the growth of this market are increasing incidence of autoimmune diseases, rising medical insurance, and rise in government healthcare protection.

On the other hand, strict regulation for product approval is hampering the growth of the market.

Key Points:

In 2017, the global anti-nuclear antibody test market is dominated by Alere, Inc., followed by Bio-Rad Laboratories and ThermoFisher Scientific, Inc.

Assay Kits & Reagents is dominating the global anti-nuclear antibody test market.

North America is dominating the anti-nuclear antibody test market in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Market Segmentation

3. Market Overview

4. Executive Summary

5. Premium Insights

6. Global, By Component

7. Product Type

8. Delivery

9. Industry Type

10. Geography

Market Segmentation:

Product

(Assay Kits & Reagents, Systems, Software),

Test

(Indirect Immunofluorescence, ELISA, Multiplex Testing),

Disease

(Systemic Lupus Erythematosus, Sjögren’s Syndrome, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Scleroderma, Polymyositis),

End-User

(Hospitals, Clinics, Physician Office Laboratories),

Geography

(North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa);

